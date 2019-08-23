Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce

The husband cooked for his wife sometimes but the woman complained that her life had turned 'hell' because her husband was too kind and there were no disputes in their year-long marriage.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
'Choked' by Husband's Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce
(Image only for representational purpose)
A man’s marriage is on the rocks because he was apparently too kind to his wife.

The case has come to fore in the United Arab Emirates, where a woman wants to part ways with her husband because she felt “choked” by his “extreme love and affection.”

The woman has approached the Shariah court in Fujairah for a divorce from the man, a Khaleej Times report says.

"He never yelled at me or turned me down," the woman told the court.

"I was choked by extreme love and affection. He even helped me clean the house."

The husband even cooked for her sometimes but the woman complained that her life had turned “hell” because her husband was too kind and there were no disputes in their year-long marriage.

"I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts.

"I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience."

The man, however, insists that he did nothing wrong and was just trying to be “a perfect and kind husband.”

He even went on a strict diet and exercise regime after his wife complained about his weight, “only to suffer a fracture in the leg for his efforts,” according to the report.

The case has been adjourned even as the husband urged the court to advise his wife to withdraw the case.

"It's not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes," he said.



