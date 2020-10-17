Chonky Dog Put on Diet in Australia after it Gets Stuck in Pet Door at Home

Funny clips of pooches and felines continue to be the saving grace for us to cope with the pandemic. Among the many videos which inundate social media, pet videos standout with their cute faces and child-like behaviour, melting our hearts instantly. While some posts belong to the cute category and others tickle the funny bone, this one rakes up points in both the categories.

A set of photos went viral, featuring a dog in Australia who got stuck in a pet door and broke the frame while trying to get free from the door. The dog identified as Drax looked pleasantly unmoved by the door frame stuck to his body which it had ripped off its hinges and left netizens in splits.

Drax was rescued from the streets of Queensland, Australia by Charmaine Hulley’s sister. She found him outside a local supermarket a couple of years ago, the pooch looked skinny and was curled up due, said Hulley, as reported by The Dodo. She placed him in the car and the dog was in a bit shock, “he froze with fear,” she added.

Hulley was staying with her sister and they had four other small dogs. When she moved out from her sister’s place, she decided to adopt Drax and another pooch to give company to the dog.

According to Unilad, Hulley’s partner Taylor ended up feeding Drax with a ‘lot of human food,’ including steaks and treats from fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in her absence. Hulley headed back to live with her mother for a couple of months for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Drax who had been gorging on human food piled up a ‘bit’ of weight.

Drax ended up piling on a few more pounds, which became very apparent when Taylor and the other dogs came over for a weekend visit. While playing with the other dogs, Drax ended up getting stuck in the doggy door, the funny pictures posted on Facebook show the poor dog wandering around with the door frame stuck around his waist.

Drax’s family even though amused have decided to cut back on his treats.