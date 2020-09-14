Chris Evan Fans are Posting Photos of His Dog to 'Cleanse' His Explicit Photo Leak

Late on Saturday, Avengers actor Chris Evans became the talking point of the Internet. Not because of another Avengers movie or an upcoming Captain America sequel, but because of an accidentally leaked nude.

The 39-year-old actor shared a short video to his Instagram on Saturday of himself and some friends playing Heads Up.

But at the end of the video, a shot of the actor's phone camera roll came up, which featured a close-up photo of a penis. The picture was cropped too closely to be identified further.

With this picture leak, Chris has been trending on social media, with many embarrassingly attaching the nude picture with him.

A flurry of jokes and memes are also going viral following the incident. However, some also came to his defense over the accidental nude leak and called for privacy.

However, amid the trending 'dick pictures', many netizens and fans voiced out how the actor, who gifted the world such hit films, do not deserve this unscrupulous treatment.

Fans of the actor, tried to take over the trend by posting wholesome pupper content on it instead, to push the embarrassing photos down into oblivion.

pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX — chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020

Just gonna leave this pic of Chris Evans and his dog here. Respect his privacy. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/uSD80Ykiw7 — Leah (@letinaudience) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans being the cutest dog dad. pic.twitter.com/GNderQosn9 — Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans is trending because of Dodger, look at how cute his dog is pic.twitter.com/z7OKM13o25 — Hannah C (@HCasterSugar) September 13, 2020

chris evans meeting dodger for the first time is the softest thing ever pic.twitter.com/XthxjOnZKj — nick* * (@mcusucks) September 12, 2020

This is Chris Evans and his dog.Wishing everyone a great day! pic.twitter.com/cH1FKc480v — 夜喵Hayama (@Wendy_Waqic) September 13, 2020

Chris Evans has this great dog. His name is Dodger, yall should look at these photos of Dodger pic.twitter.com/qWHmgtlbNe — k♡ (@cevanssugar) September 12, 2020

can I please get more pictures of Chris Evans with his dog bc I want them more pic.twitter.com/XAmlioF0bs — SHIFTING TO MY OLD ACCOUNT SOON (@kxtysstriangle) September 13, 2020

On the work front, Chris has recently announced his upcoming collaboration with Avengers director Russo Brothers. Chris and Ryan Gosling are going to team up for Netflix film The Gray Man, being made for a whopping budget of USD 200 million.