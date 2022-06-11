Chris Evans' 'Real' Accent Slipping Out During Interview Sends Twitter Spiralling

Chris Evans truly has America’s heart. And now, the actor got the internet swooning over a clip that surfaced online. The video is from the event organised for Disney’s Lightyear movie. Talking to an interviewer at the event, Evans slipped out his Boston accent, leaving netizens replaying the clip again and again. Now that the actor is on a hiatus in the Marvel Comic Universe, his Boston accent seems to grow on him.

In the clip, Chris, who is all dolled up in an orange shirt, beard, and sunglasses, is heard asking the question, “What do you prefer? Moustache or no moustache. Be honest, be honest.”

Take a look:

If you are looking for some more of that, here is the later part of the clip. Hope it does the trick.

and IT SUITS YOU WELL HUSBAND! pic.twitter.com/fhnVolwyOu — jj (@cev4n5) June 9, 2022

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 20 lakh views and almost one lakh likes. Twitter users were head over heels hearing the Boston-born actor revealing his true accent from under the shadows.

One user wrote, “Someone please write a rom-com set in Boston so he can star in it. Thank you.

Another said, “It is so sexy when his Boston accent comes o

it's so sexy when his boston accent comes out https://t.co/Vmm9rEIv8e — 🌈grace💗💜💙 they/them (@epcot_enby) June 10, 2022

“This is so freaking hot,” wrote this user.

This is so freaking hot… https://t.co/4FIX2jgNjG — illz (@_locaaxo) June 10, 2022

This user commented, “This is everything I needed, this is everything I wanted. I LOVE THIS MAN.”

This is everything I needed this is everything I wanted I LOVE THIS MAN #cinnamonroll #ChrisEvans https://t.co/EVQwpVh9Ol — MacKenzie (@mk_almnd_prblms) June 11, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

Me if I was the interviewer: pic.twitter.com/6coWO2dsYG — Wanda Stan Account (@chickenfnger420) June 9, 2022

@sliegec hey girl, answer him, what do you prefer? hahahaha mustache or not mustache, be honest — Mayara Nadine (@mayaranadine) June 9, 2022

The Boston jumped OUT. All the way OUT. pic.twitter.com/sq0OWrprg8 — BernadetteTheHouseDown (@Melissa_Belk) June 9, 2022

I scrolled through this thread looking for someone else drooling over that accent. The "be honest"!? pic.twitter.com/ATxgyuw8ll — Michelle, Princess of Fails (@feeniqx) June 9, 2022

The absolute Boston here is perfection. — Rachel (@CaptainBlueEyes) June 9, 2022

Evans will next be heard as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Lightyear. Another movie in the pipeline for the actor is The Gray Man, which is set to release on Netflix on July 15 this year. The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

