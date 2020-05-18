Chris Evans Reveals Why He Joined Instagram, And the Reason Has Something to do with His Dog

Hollywood actor Chris Evans joined the photo-sharing app Instagram just a short while back and now we know the reason. In a recent interview, the Knives Out actor has revealed that it was the necessity of sharing photos of his beloved pet dog Dodger that brought him to use the app.

Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Evans was speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he said, “I feel like such an old man, I'm so late to the party” on joining social media so late.

The Snowpiercer star revealed he does not know what it was but he “caved” in joining the platform. Also, he felt like he had too many pictures of Dodger that were getting “wasted” in his phone’s gallery.

“You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog, I was like, they’re being wasted in my phone, I need to put these somewhere,” he added.

Evans had joined Instagram at the start of this month, as he took up the #AllInChallenge, where he was nominated by Chris Pratt. Although he has only 4 posts on his handle, Dodger retains the majority of the spotlight.

Evans had earlier posted a picture of Dodger’s post grooming look during the lockdown and admitted that he as messed it up. While talking of that incident with Fallon, Evans said, “Right when quarantine began, I gave him just a little bit of a trim”. As it went “great”, he tried again but received unexpected results.

