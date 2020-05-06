Chris Evans Tried to Give His Dog a Haircut, but the End Result Isn't Marvelous

Avengers star Chris Evans might be a talented actor and a mighty comic book superhero, but his worth as a stylist won’t be much.

Proof to the statement is his latest post with pet dog Dodger. Evans tried his skills on the canine only to mess things up big time. As the fluffy dog needed a bit of trimming, Evans took the task on himself during the quarantine.

Later, the actor shared the end product on his social media profiles. In the picture, which has been taken stealthily lest Dodger finds out, the four-pawed can be seen with patches of hair missing on his back.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.



It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.



(He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

The on-screen Captain America owned up to his actions by saying “I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals”.



He also mentioned that Dodger was still unaware of the situation. He wrote, “He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great”.

The hilarious goof-up ticked netizens’ funny bones. Many users shared the gone-wrong haircuts they had given to their pets. Others came to defend Dodger’s honour.

It's far better than the reverse mohawk my dog got... pic.twitter.com/PQnEVN3Tpf — Brittany Nicole (@OfficiallyBrie) May 4, 2020





Many funny memes were shared on the thread.



Chris, you're playing a Barber doesn't mean you're a barber.. Please.. pic.twitter.com/QWKtJWybCd — emma‎⍟ (fan account) (@goodguyevans) May 4, 2020