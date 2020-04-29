BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chris Hemsworth Shows How You Can Use Random Objects to Recreate Fights from Extraction

Image credits: Netflix/YouTube.

Image credits: Netflix/YouTube.

It also includes a Chappal, aka every Indian mother's favorite torture device.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Share this:

Extraction is taking over the Internet.


Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix original movie has become the talk of the web after the release of the movie on the platform. The movie, parts of which were shot in India and Bangladesh have especially appealed to the desi populations.

Extraction which features a series of action scenes, has Christ Hemsworth rising to the occasion to use anything and everything to out-smart his enemies, much like in Bollywood movies.

In a Netflix video, he delves into how to use any random object as a weapon.

He starts with a napkin- the usual ones you see at any restaurant, used to make sure you can wipe the food you dropped on yourself.

Here's how that would work.

napkin


And a mat - and he's really rolling this one out.

mat

And a fan. And all of us wanting to be this fan.

fan


It also includes a Chappal, aka every Indian mother's favorite torture device. While we're sure Chris Hemsworth will be able to use it in a fight as a weapon, we're sure Indian mothers could give him a lesson or two on how to appropriately use it.


chappal


You can watch the full video including other objects below, but we highly recommend you don't go around injuring people, and act only in self-defense.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres