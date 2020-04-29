Chris Hemsworth Shows How You Can Use Random Objects to Recreate Fights from Extraction

Extraction is taking over the Internet.





Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix original movie has become the talk of the web after the release of the movie on the platform. The movie, parts of which were shot in India and Bangladesh have especially appealed to the desi populations.

Extraction which features a series of action scenes, has Christ Hemsworth rising to the occasion to use anything and everything to out-smart his enemies, much like in Bollywood movies.

In a Netflix video, he delves into how to use any random object as a weapon.

He starts with a napkin- the usual ones you see at any restaurant, used to make sure you can wipe the food you dropped on yourself.

Here's how that would work.





And a mat - and he's really rolling this one out.

And a fan. And all of us wanting to be this fan.





It also includes a Chappal, aka every Indian mother's favorite torture device. While we're sure Chris Hemsworth will be able to use it in a fight as a weapon, we're sure Indian mothers could give him a lesson or two on how to appropriately use it.









You can watch the full video including other objects below, but we highly recommend you don't go around injuring people, and act only in self-defense.