Chris Hemsworth Spoke One Bangla Phrase in Netflix's 'Extraction' and Every Bengali 'Flipped Out'

Spoilers Ahead. You have been warned.

Sam Hargrave's latest Netflix movie, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles is perhaps the action-packed film you're looking forward to this weekend. For those of you who have watched it already, you're probably still a little taken aback by how fluently Hemsworth speaks Bengali.

The action-packed film is based in Dhaka, which interestingly was supposed to be the original title. Chris plays the role of a mercenary who will stop at nothing to rescue the son of an international crime lord who's been imprisoned.

At least 90 minutes into the film, after what seemed like relentless fight and chase sequences and action just for the sake of it, the movie ends ambiguously leaving the viewers wanting for more.

During one of the scenes, when Tyler Rake (Chris' character) is being questioned, he asks for proof and asks for it in fluent Bengali. He says, "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" Of course, Chris does speak with an accent, not even Thor can master everything.

The dialogue, which seemed like a jolt out of the blue, is enough to get Bengalis around the world riled up. This is what they have to say.

@chrishemsworth every Bengali flipped out when you said "proman dao". Loved Extraction — Fardin Raj (@FardinRaj3) April 24, 2020

@chrishemsworth I saw Extraction it was amazing I am from Bengal the sweetest part of India.....and when you spoke bengali 'Proman dao' I was like wow Thank you for such an amazing Performance I love you ❤️ — WrognGuy (@RomitChoudhury) April 24, 2020

Chris hemsworth’s “proman dao” BROOOOO — dia⁷s halal for a month (@footlettucetae) April 24, 2020

Just finished watching #ExtractionNetflix @chrishemsworth Man ♥️

"proman dao" cutest moment for all bengalis — Swagata (@Swagata_pogo) April 24, 2020

Proman dao!!! Loved it :)

Perfect.

প্রমাণ দাও।

Even @RandeepHooda nice performance.

Little dissapointd with Priyanshu. — sudeshna pande (@sudeshna_pande) April 24, 2020