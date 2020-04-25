BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Chris Hemsworth Spoke One Bangla Phrase in Netflix's 'Extraction' and Every Bengali 'Flipped Out'

The dialogue, which seemed like a jolt out of the blue, is enough to get Bengalis around the world talking.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
Spoilers Ahead. You have been warned.

Sam Hargrave's latest Netflix movie, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles is perhaps the action-packed film you're looking forward to this weekend. For those of you who have watched it already, you're probably still a little taken aback by how fluently Hemsworth speaks Bengali.

The action-packed film is based in Dhaka, which interestingly was supposed to be the original title. Chris plays the role of a mercenary who will stop at nothing to rescue the son of an international crime lord who's been imprisoned.

At least 90 minutes into the film, after what seemed like relentless fight and chase sequences and action just for the sake of it, the movie ends ambiguously leaving the viewers wanting for more.

During one of the scenes, when Tyler Rake (Chris' character) is being questioned, he asks for proof and asks for it in fluent Bengali. He says, "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" Of course, Chris does speak with an accent, not even Thor can master everything.

Watch the 14 second clip here:


The dialogue, which seemed like a jolt out of the blue, is enough to get Bengalis around the world riled up. This is what they have to say.

