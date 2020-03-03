English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Television Anchor Announces Retirement on Live TV After Sexual Harassment Claims

Image credits: Reuters.

Image credits: Reuters.

Matthews departed the set during a commercial break, leaving a colleague to anchor the rest of the show.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Share this:

Veteran US television anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement live on air and apologized for his conduct after sexual harassment claims and a public backlash sparked by his election coverage.

Matthews spent decades grilling political leaders on his nightly political talk show "Hardball" but found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks.

The host's behavior had "undermined" political columnist Laura Bassett's ability to do her job, she wrote in a GQ magazine article last week.

Bassett chronicled several harassment allegations leveled at Matthews over the years, including a reprimand issued by his employer MSNBC three years ago for inappropriate comments about a female colleague in 1999.

"I decided tonight will be my last Hardball," Matthews said in a monologue that opened his program Monday.

"Compliments on a woman's appearance some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay... For making such comments in the past, I'm sorry," the 74-year-old added.

Matthews departed the set during a commercial break, leaving a colleague to anchor the rest of the show.

He had already been planning to retire but "events of the past few weeks" had brought forward the host's departure, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The anchor was forced to apologize in recent days after comparing a recent primary victory by Democratic presidential candidate frontrunner Bernie Sanders to the Nazi invasion of France during World War II.

He was also criticized last week for asking Elizabeth Warren why she believed a woman who had accused fellow presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg of pressuring her to seek an abortion. Bloomberg has denied the allegation.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story