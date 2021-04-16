Chris Morris 'Responds' to Skipper Sanju Samson With Hilarious Memes After RR's Epic Win

South Africa’s Chris Morris’ tall paycheck for the IPL 2021 has been the talk of the town ever since the commencement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, on Thursday, Morris stood tall to justify the hefty price tag, scoring a crucial and brisk 18-ball 36 to take his side Rajasthan Royals home against Delhi Capitals. Royals, at one stage, were struggling at 90-6 in 14.5 overs chasing a target of 148 set by Rishabh Pant’s DC. Morris smacked four maximums in his unbeaten innings and helped the Royals register their first win in the IPL 2021 in style.

In no time, fans who had witnessed a stunning run chase, were reminded of RR skipper Sanju Samson who had denied Morris a single on the penultimate ball in their maiden contest where the team lost the match to Punjab Kings by just 4 runs.

Did Samson make a wrong call? Or was he right in trusting his own abilities after having accumulated 119 himself? That debate is for another day, what we do know is Morris’ heroics brought out the fans who imagined the South African’s reaction to his skipper Samson with hilarious memes.

Chris morris to Sanju samson rn:- pic.twitter.com/yQXaQMzAoB— Mad king (@GJhamtani) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris's six is physically against DC but mentally against Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/zyQLWZ4Ckj— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 15, 2021

#DCvsRRChris morris scoring more run then sanju samson in today's match.Morris to sanju : pic.twitter.com/rv7UAITa21 — Shubhu007 (@Shu_bhu007) April 15, 2021

Sanju Samson: I scored hundred i must face last ball Very next match Morris after hitting winning six #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/gUC9qfBDjM — Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 15, 2021

From this to this.Morris not only bodied DC today but Bodied his captain Sanju Samson as well pic.twitter.com/eOh7ysdjAH — neeraj (@_masterofchase_) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris and Sanju Samson right now : pic.twitter.com/7fhTJOGK9w— B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) April 15, 2021

#RRvsDC Post match credit scene-.Chris Morris Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/UONc1JcRZ6— Sajal Singh// Rashmi STAN (@Yummynem_) April 15, 2021

After Chris Morris' match winning knock, RR team management to Sanju samson : pic.twitter.com/kiSjKOt7wv— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 15, 2021

#RRvsDCSanju samson who denying strike to Chris Morris in last match:- pic.twitter.com/fKSGa7C1kP — Hari Asylum (@hariazylum) April 15, 2021

Sanju Samson : Morris bhai, kya match jitaya hai aapne wahChris Morris : pic.twitter.com/tuJUoARPIP — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 15, 2021

David Miller scored an invaluable 62 off 43 with seven fours and two sixes but fell when RR needed 44 runs off 25 deliveries and three wickets remaining. However, allrounder Morris showed why RR broke the record for the most expensive player in IPL history by belting an unbeaten 36 off 18 with four sixes to take his team over the line.

Earlier, DC were bailed out by their captain Rishabh Pant who struck a brisk fifty after the last year’s runners-up were reduced to 37/4 with thanks to a three-wicket burst from left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (3/15). He accounted for DC’s top three – Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) inside the Powerplay.

