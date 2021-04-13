Chris Morris, Most Expensive IPL Buy, Was Denied Single by Sanju Samson and There Were Memes

South Africa’s Chris Morris may be the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL but when your centurian partner and Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson denies you a run, you have got to witness the thrilling run chase from the non-striker’s end. Chasing a mammoth 222 put up by Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals found themselves agonizingly close to the target thanks to Samson’s third IPL ton. However, Arshdeep Singh, the PBKS seamer, held his nerves and ruined the Royals’ party in the final over of the match. Needing 5 off the final two deliveries, captain Samson denied Morris a crucial single, in a bid to keep the strike and finish the business all by himself. Samson’s decision, however, divided the fans and experts across as to why he did not trust his partner to bring home victory. To make the matters worse, the RR skipper was caught in the deep for an astonishing, yet in vain 119 (63) as Punjab Kings defeated the Royals by 4 runs.

As for Morris, his face when Samson denied him the strike for the final ball, truly captured the situation and was turned into memes by IPL fans on Twitter.

RR thus lost their season opener but it must have raised their hopes considering the manner in which Samson has set the ball rolling, becoming the first centurion this IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman was their leading run-getter last season as well and is the current holder of the orange cap as well.

RR will next be in action against last year’s finalists Delhi Capitals on April 15 at the same venue. They are scheduled to play a total of five matches in Mumbai before shifting base to the national capital for their second leg of the season.

