Chris Pratt's Voice Used for Mario Has Made the Internet Cringe Really Hard

Chris Pratt has finally brought Mario back to life with Super Mario Bros. Film. The movie brings back the famous animated character to life after the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros Film. The first trailer for the movie was dropped during a Nintendo Direct presentation Today. Just as the trailer was launched, many took to Twitter and expressed their opinion about casting Pratt as Mario. There were many who have said that the actor is just talking like himself and there is no Italian touch.

Apart from Chris, the other cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

As of now, a lot of concerns have been raised about Chris giving voice of Mario. People are now sharing memes on Twitter about the same. Have a look:

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

biden after hearing the mario voice pic.twitter.com/w2VmW5LiM2 — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/rOYmQqSXEv — yehu (@comicyehu) October 6, 2022

You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh… spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely fucking stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing. I'm excited for this dang Mario movie. pic.twitter.com/fDrrKEZxcs — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 6, 2022

All this speculation about how Chris Pratt is gonna do Marios voice and it turns out, it’s just Chris Pratt’s normal voice — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) October 6, 2022

A lonely, damaged, hopeless nation braces itself to hear Chris Pratt's Mario voice — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) October 4, 2022

As far as the film is concerned, Nintendo has teamed up with Illumination. The movie has been penned by Matthew Fogel. Super Mario Bros. will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

