Chris Pratt Slammed After Post Praising Wife For Giving Him a 'Healthy' Daughter

Chris Pratt has come under fire on social media with an Instagram appreciation post for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that’s dividing opinions on the Internet. Sharing a photo of them together ahead of Schwarzenegger’s birthday, Pratt wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!" All was fine so far, but the intended humour of the post fell flat after Pratt followed these lines up with how she has given him an “amazing life" and a “gorgeous healthy daughter". This is where it started to go wrong, as Twitter users drew attention to the fact that Pratt also shares a child with ex-partner actor Anna Faris. The nine-year-old, Jack, was born 7 months premature, reported Indian Express, and currently lives with visual impairments and a non-life-threatening heart problem. While many users were also bristling over his wording of the post where it appeared that he was trying to say he “owned" her, others pointed out that it was ironic and an obvious joke.

“It’s not that he needs to include his son, it’s his use of “healthy" that’s problematic because of the situation surrounding his son’s birth. He could have used beautiful, precious, or any other adjective to describe her. Or he could have just left out a descriptor altogether," a Twitter user wrote.

Notably, actor-couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for their tongue-in-cheek posts where they take a loving dig at each other. Many social media users felt Pratt was trying to pull off the same brand of humour but really failing at it. “He is trying to be Quirky Ryan Reynolds 2.0 so bad but it’s just so, so, so not coming across like he wants to," one user tweeted.

Moreover, his joking descriptions of his relationship with Schwarzenegger also did not sit well with people, especially the part in his post where he spoke about her heart “belonging" to him.

The worst barb of all naturally found its way under the post. A Twitter user declared the result to the ancient conundrum: “Unequivocally the worst Chris," they wrote.

That clearly does not bode well for Pratt. Humour or not, Twitterati remained divided primarily over the usage of the term “healthy" for his child with Schwarzenegger.

