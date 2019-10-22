Chris the Sheep, Famous for World Record Fleece, Dies in Australia
The animal generated global attention in 2015 after being spotted in the wild carrying what was described as six years' worth of wool.
Image posted by Little Oak Sanctuary / Facebook.
Chris, a merino sheep famed for once being discovered with the world's heaviest fleece, has died, his care-takers at a farm in Australia said on Tuesday.
The animal generated global attention in 2015 after being spotted in the wild carrying what was described as six years' worth of wool, reports the BBC.
A life-saving haircut followed, with a shearer removing 41.1 kg of fleece - later confirmed to be a world record.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul," the New South Wales-based Little Oak Sanctuary farm wrote online, adding that he died of old age-related issues.
Chris was thought to be aged 10 - a fairly average lifespan for a merino sheep.
Hundreds of Australians volunteered to adopt the sheep, and his mammoth wool coat was later put on display at the National Museum of Australia.
