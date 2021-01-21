News18 Logo

Chrissy Teigen Asked Joe Biden to Follow Her After Trump Blocked Her From POTUS Account. He Did

Image credits: Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen had been blocked by Trump from the official POTUS account when she said 'lol nobody likes you' in 2017 as a reply to one of his tweets.

How do you know you've 'made it' on the Internet? The current President of the United States, Joe Biden just followed you on Twitter. If it sounds far-fetched, American model, television personality and entrepreneur, Chrissy Teigen just lived that out.

Teigen, who has been very active on Twitter and very vocal about her disdain for outgoing president Donald Trump, has often been met with trolls, and by being blocked by Donald Trump's official POTUS on Twitter.

After Donald Trump still tried tweeting from it moments after violence flared up in the Capitol, the account was suspended - as were most of the other social media accounts of Trump.

Teigen has innocently put out a request asking for a follow from the POTUS account.

Teigen had been blocked by Trump from the official POTUS account when she said 'lol nobody likes you' in 2017 as a reply to one of his tweets.

And turns out, her request came true. The official POTUS account (@POTUS) follows 11 official Joe Biden aide accounts - and the 12th member being Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen was more than overjoyed for her request to come true.

She also shared a photo of her at the inauguration.

The White House accounts otherwise follows official Biden aides and related accounts like those for first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.


