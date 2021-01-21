Chrissy Teigen Asked Joe Biden to Follow Her After Trump Blocked Her From POTUS Account. He Did

How do you know you've 'made it' on the Internet? The current President of the United States, Joe Biden just followed you on Twitter. If it sounds far-fetched, American model, television personality and entrepreneur, Chrissy Teigen just lived that out.

Teigen, who has been very active on Twitter and very vocal about her disdain for outgoing president Donald Trump, has often been met with trolls, and by being blocked by Donald Trump's official POTUS on Twitter.

After Donald Trump still tried tweeting from it moments after violence flared up in the Capitol, the account was suspended - as were most of the other social media accounts of Trump.

Teigen has innocently put out a request asking for a follow from the POTUS account.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen had been blocked by Trump from the official POTUS account when she said 'lol nobody likes you' in 2017 as a reply to one of his tweets.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

And turns out, her request came true. The official POTUS account (@POTUS) follows 11 official Joe Biden aide accounts - and the 12th member being Chrissy Teigen.

The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/XyaQ6rVBei — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 21, 2021

And I guess Chrissy did not get a notification about this? Happy I could break the news to you, @chrissyteigen. https://t.co/s5aUFOtUmn — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 21, 2021

So @chrissyteigen is our legally appointed queen. I’m happy with this. — andrew, hyde & seek, mask up (@unicorn) January 21, 2021

.@POTUS only follows 12 people, and one of them is @chrissyteigen. (Bonus: see if you can spot the lil flex from me.) pic.twitter.com/QWpmFlKGF3 — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) January 21, 2021

The @POTUS handle is currently following 12 people. Eleven officials, including the first lady and second gentleman, and @chrissyteigen, who was blocked by Trump. — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) January 21, 2021

Teigen was more than overjoyed for her request to come true.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

She also shared a photo of her at the inauguration.

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

The White House accounts otherwise follows official Biden aides and related accounts like those for first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.