Chrissy Teigen Hyping Up John Legend Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' Is Literal Couple Goals
We all need a hype-man like Chrissy Teigen in our lives.
Image credits: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.
"What would I do without your smart mouth," John Legend croons in his video, 'All of Me,' starring Chrissy Teigen.
The song which topped US Billboard charts for weeks after, did really turn out to be literal - Chrissy Teigen is one of the smartest, funniest, and wittiest people on all of Twitter, making her presence felt with being incredibly vocal about her thoughts.
She's also known for setting #CoupleGoals on the platform with her husband, and they're known to back each other up, both online and offline.
While John Legend was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title.
His wife, however, is perhaps more than sure. Before the announcement itself, she put up a status sharing that she had 'big news,' and it wasn't a 'baby.'
I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
And then soon after - the news broke.
my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
Soon after, she posted a tweet with a hashtag - #EGOTPSMA to describe the win.
November 13, 2019
#EGOTPSMA, the hashtag stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and People’s Sexiest Man Alive - all awards and honours won by the singer and actor.
It wasn't all. She was ready to take on the haters.
I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
And also casually roast him, herself.
The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
@johnlegend come home please. we want to make fun of you in person— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
She also updated her bio - to say how she was currently "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."
updated bio— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
And didn't stop there.
the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
Chrissy Teigen proves that we all need a hype-man like them in our lives. But Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been couple goals, even when they decided to take on Donald Trump together.
They've always been couple goals. John's latest win just adds to it.
