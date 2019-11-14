Take the pledge to vote

Chrissy Teigen Hyping Up John Legend Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' Is Literal Couple Goals

We all need a hype-man like Chrissy Teigen in our lives.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Chrissy Teigen Hyping Up John Legend Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' Is Literal Couple Goals
Image credits: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.

"What would I do without your smart mouth," John Legend croons in his video, 'All of Me,' starring Chrissy Teigen.

The song which topped US Billboard charts for weeks after, did really turn out to be literal - Chrissy Teigen is one of the smartest, funniest, and wittiest people on all of Twitter, making her presence felt with being incredibly vocal about her thoughts.

She's also known for setting #CoupleGoals on the platform with her husband, and they're known to back each other up, both online and offline.

While John Legend was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title.

His wife, however, is perhaps more than sure. Before the announcement itself, she put up a status sharing that she had 'big news,' and it wasn't a 'baby.'

And then soon after - the news broke.

Soon after, she posted a tweet with a hashtag - #EGOTPSMA to describe the win.

#EGOTPSMA, the hashtag stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and People’s Sexiest Man Alive - all awards and honours won by the singer and actor.

It wasn't all. She was ready to take on the haters.

And also casually roast him, herself.

She also updated her bio - to say how she was currently "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

And didn't stop there.

Chrissy Teigen proves that we all need a hype-man like them in our lives. But Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been couple goals, even when they decided to take on Donald Trump together.

They've always been couple goals. John's latest win just adds to it.

@carlosericlopez you are a dream!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
