Chrissy Teigen Just Received a 'Placenta Cake' ahead of Her Third Baby and it's 'Disgusting'

American model Chrissy Teigen is expecting her third baby with musician John Legend. While Teigen has been on bed rest amid the pregnancy, fans and friends have been doing their best to keep her spirits up. And the best among the efforts seems to be an overtly graphic placenta cake that the model received on Friday.

Teigen took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos of the turgid, bright red placenta cake. The novel piece of confectionary was sent to her by her friend and make-up artist Kristine Studden.

Studden also left a cute note on the cake which read, "Chrissy, I know your placenta sucks, so I got you new a one".

Teigen shared an image of the cake on Twitter with the caption, "Oh my god".

This is not the first time that the model has gone viral for her sweet tooth. Earlier in March, Teigen had gained several followers in India after she asked for the perfect gulab jamun recipe on Twitter. "Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting," she said. She even asked those who did not know what a gulab jamun was, to "google it". "If u have tips let me know if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care", she wrote.

News of Teigen and Legend's third child went viral earlier in August. The 32-year-old also uploaded a video of the same on her Insta stories in which she can be heard laughing and thanking Studden for the hilariously "disgusting" cake.

The couple revealed they are expecting in Legend’s new video for the song "Wild", which features Teigen and Legend holding her baby bump at the end of the clip. The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Ahead of the birth of Baby no. 3. the duo recently purchases a whopping $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion in Benedict Canyon.