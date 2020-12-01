Chrissy Teigen Spoke Out on the 'Struggles' of Breastfeeding and Mothers around Agreed

Weeks after supermodel Chrissy Teigen expressed her grief on losing a baby with husband John Legend, now she has now started a conversation about the struggles faced during breastfeeding. And women on Twitter have related her past struggle.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old model shared the need to 'normalise' formula feeding if a mother is having trouble to breastfeed her infant. She further talked about the 'shame' she had felt when she couldn't produce breast milk for her children, daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore, because she was simultaneously suffering from postpartum depression and 'what not'.

"People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," she said adding, "Your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."

ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

people have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

"normalize breastfeeding" is great. "normalize formula" is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

Despite trying with all efforts - in the 'highest mode' - Chrissy could only get an ounce of the milk. The shame combined with 'guilt' of failing to "do nature's most natural thing for your own baby" was weighing her down constantly.

But, Chrissy didn't let it get to her. Hence, coming out she spread a message to all the mothers out there who probably have to go through the same emotions: "I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."

I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouthes if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

the stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

However, Chrissy's story has struck a chord among many mothers and women out there, who took to her post to share their individual experiences of struggling to breastfeed their children. "Normalize everything a mother wants to choose," said one user.

A fed baby is a happy baby! 😊❤️ — Tacia May (@taciiamayy) November 29, 2020

I agree. Not all women can breast feed and no one should be shamed because of it. Or even if they just don’t want to. — Mel B (@Booger_Jean) November 29, 2020

FED is besttt ! i’ll never understand shaming moms who choose not to/ can’t breastfeed — FDT (@badbittyj) November 29, 2020

Normalize everything a mother wants to choose — Z (@amzieradtke) November 29, 2020

Thank you! My wife was so stressed out when she couldn’t breast feed, and switching to formula was such a burden lifted from her shoulders. And I got to help with feedings, which was awesome. — SenatorBogina (@SenatorBogina) November 29, 2020

My hubby helped with feedings but I primarily pumped because I worked full time. I supplemented with formula. I was shamed for taking time to pump or it was never the right time for them even though I waited 8 hours. I switched to full formula at 6 months and my mood lifted. — B00Bear546 (@BBear546) November 30, 2020

Earlier, in June Chrissy was shamed for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding her two children. However, the young mother hit back in no time.

Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.