Chrissy Teigen Tearing Apart an Online Troll Who Did Not Like Her 'Square' Body is Fire

Being a celeb on social media comes with its own good, bad, and the ugly. And if you are a woman with millions of followers, the "ugly" bit gets amplified, quite often.

Women celebrities face criticism on a daily basis for wearing something the fashion police doesn't like, get body shamed for being too thin or otherwise, abused for taking a stand, and of course, threatened because their opinions don't match with the faceless army of online trolls.

Recently, model Chrissy Teigen donned a swimsuit and posted her video on her social media handles. “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst," she joked. "Trap thirst, thirsting you with trap."





don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Soon the American model was subjected to body shaming and trolling which was pointed out by a Twitter user who wrote: "So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite & the world went on attack. Men & women both throwing insults. I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these asshats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies? #douchebags"



So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite & the world went on attack. Men & women both throwing insults. I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these asshats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies? #douchebags — Julie (@JulieH1015) April 26, 2020



Acknowledging the tweet, Chrissy fired shots back at trolls, saying, "Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!"

She also added that she did not want to please everyone and she and her family were content with it.





Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil was one of the firsts who came in defence of Chrissy and called her video "fire".



Thank u :( I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol ❤️ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020



Many others chimed in to support her.





It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far! ❤️❤️❤️

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020



yeah they’re super mean lmao — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020





