Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish

The American television personality and producer will also go in front of the camera in a documentary on the secrets of the humble French fry.

AFP

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish
French fries/Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen has come up with a mouth-watering project.

The television personality plans to produce a documentary entitled "Fries! The Movie" via her Suit & Thai Productions company. On the menu will be a sizzling exploration of the French fry universe, which will be helped along by prestigious food gurus, including chef Eric Ripert, podcast presenter and author Malcolm Gladwell, and the founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink, Dave Arnold.

They will be joined by other celebrities from the world of cooking as well as farmers and scientists, who will explain some of the secrets of the world's favorite side order.

The American television personality and producer will also go in front of the camera in a documentary on the secrets of the humble French fry. As it stands, no release date has been announced for the production.

"I always knew my love of fries and years of experience in the field were meant to serve a higher purpose. Thrilled to work alongside this incredible team and share our findings,” declared the former co-host of "Lip Sync Battle."

Along with Chrissy Teigen, the companies Zero Point Zero and Unilever Entertainment will co-produce the documentary, which will be financed by the food company Sir Kensington's.

Well-known as a model and television host, Chrissy Teigen is also a writer of cookery books. Her first volume entitled "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" became a bestseller when it was published in September 2016. A second volume, "Cravings: Hungry for More" came out in September 2018. With regard to her work in television, Chrissy Teigen is also producing the series "Chrissy's Court" for the streaming platform Quibi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram