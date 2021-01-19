Chrissy Teigen Trolled for 'Buying' a Horse after Baby Loss Even Though She Says She Didn't

Amerian model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy on social media. Be it her choices with her body or her miscarriage, Teigen has been subjected to all manner of bullying from internet trolls.

This time, the model and wife of singer John Legend is being trolled for a picture of a horse.

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Teigen posted the photo of a chestnut horse in a stable, with the caption, "My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me".

The post seemed to instantly catch the eye of many on the microblogging site who felt that Teigen's post was problematic and just went on to prove her privilege, especially at a time when millions across the world had lost their jobs and loves ones to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gee your so relatable! You are just like the poors! You earned this! My therapist, I mean my neighbor told me to throw myself off a cliff but I think I might be able to feel something for the first time in months. Call me! — Exceptional Innocent American #FraudSquad (@ExceptionalInn1) January 17, 2021

“Absolutely nothing” is clearly a matter of perspective, I guess. Other people’s nothing’s sure seem a lot darker and inescapable right now. The “let them eat cake” inability to read a room is tiring. — KS (@KevSpilker) January 16, 2021

When I want to do something just for me, I'll have a scotch finger with my cup of coffee. Sometimes I even throw in a custard cream if I'm feeling really saucyIt must be nice to flaunt your wealth at a time when worldwide unemployment is at an all-time high — ❤️ (@TheVandelay) January 16, 2021

A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you "have nothing" so you bought a horse to entertain yourself. — Lady Long Limbs (@ladylonglimb) January 17, 2021

Not to say, much of the comments were unfair and made by trolls with anonymous handles. Never one to back down, Teigen insisted that she had not actually "bought a horse" as some were insinuating and that people misinterpreted her when she said she "had nothing".

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me? https://t.co/XJOIYF7aMJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

Teigen, who first shared news of her miscarriage in September went on to be trolled and questioned for choosing to publicly grieve for her miscarriage on social media. Teigen defended her right to express her feelings and experiences of undergoing a miscarriage, sparking much-needed conversation around the need to normalise baby loss and reduce the stigma that surrounds women who go through it.

Teigen later also defended actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who spoke out about her miscarriage in November.

Critics of Teigen's trolls observed that no one should be allowed to tell others how to heal. And in truth, the model never did mention anywhere that the horse had been bought. And like she said, even if she did buy a horse, so what? As someone experiencing baby loss, the ensuing months can be extremely hard.

One in six women who lose a baby early on in their pregnancy experience post-traumatic stress symptoms that can last for years. A joint study conducted by the United Kingdom's Imperial College and Belgium's KU Leuven found that out of the 650 women surveyed, 29 percent experienced post-traumatic stress within one month of miscarriage, and the number reduced to 18 percent after nine months, BBC reported in last year.

In fact, studies have shown that depression and anxiety caused by the loss of a baby can last for three years or longer and can even remain after the birth of another healthy baby.

This is not just a problem in the UK or the US. The condition of women in India who go through baby loss remains deplorable since Indian families mostly deal with miscarriages by brushing them under the carpet. Women rarely visit counselors after such incidents are rarely given any assurance or help regarding their mental health.