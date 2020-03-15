English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Chrissy Teigen Wants Tips on How to Make the Perfect Gulab Jamun and Indians Can't Keep Calm

Christine Teigen must knoe that Desis take their gulab jamun very seriously | Image credit: Reuters/WikiCommons

Christine Teigen must knoe that Desis take their gulab jamun very seriously | Image credit: Reuters/WikiCommons

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Teigen recently posted a tweet in which she asked people to give her tips for cooking gulab jamuns.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Share this:

Model Christine Teigen may be set to gain thousands of fans in India after the model announced on Twitter that she will be preparing the Indian dessert "gulab jamun" at home.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Teigen recently posted a tweet in which she asked people to give her tips for cooking the sweetmeat.

"Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting," she said. She even asked those who did not know what a gulab jamun was, to "google it". "If u have tips let me know if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care".

For the unaware, gulab jamuns are milk-based solid sweets fired to a deep brown colour and dipped in sugar syrup before being served hot. The dessert is usually consumed at the end of meals or as a sweet welcome snack.

Now, it is no secret that desis love their gulab jamun. Within just four hours of being posted, the tweet has generated over twenty-one thousand likes and lakhs of retweets.

Many including Indian-origin actor Kal Penn sent in their suggestions to the model, who is also currently the girlfriend of singer John Legend. Fans even sent tips from their moms.

Other users also chimed in with their own desi dessert cooking plans.

But not all were as helpful. Some snowflake gulab jamun lovers tried to school Teigen. An Indian user tried to troll Teigen by asking her not to refer to the gulab jamun as an "Indian fried doughnut". The model, however, responded with easy flair.


Many of the model's fans asked her to put up process videos from her cooking on her Instagram handle. As most parts of the world are either already in or preparing to go under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has already killed over 5,000 people, Teigen's decision to cook delicacies at home probably could not come at a better time.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story