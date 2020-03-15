Chrissy Teigen Wants Tips on How to Make the Perfect Gulab Jamun and Indians Can't Keep Calm

Model Christine Teigen may be set to gain thousands of fans in India after the model announced on Twitter that she will be preparing the Indian dessert "gulab jamun" at home.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Teigen recently posted a tweet in which she asked people to give her tips for cooking the sweetmeat.

"Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting," she said. She even asked those who did not know what a gulab jamun was, to "google it". "If u have tips let me know if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care".

tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting. if u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020

For the unaware, gulab jamuns are milk-based solid sweets fired to a deep brown colour and dipped in sugar syrup before being served hot. The dessert is usually consumed at the end of meals or as a sweet welcome snack.

Now, it is no secret that desis love their gulab jamun. Within just four hours of being posted, the tweet has generated over twenty-one thousand likes and lakhs of retweets.

Many including Indian-origin actor Kal Penn sent in their suggestions to the model, who is also currently the girlfriend of singer John Legend. Fans even sent tips from their moms.

Don't make the sirup too thick, or else it won't absorb. This is the best thing ever, can't wait to see the results pic.twitter.com/HfMW6UpQjv — Tweet Reaction (@MousNyAno) March 15, 2020

:’) my favorite!!! My mom and I make it every year on my birthday and I can’t see her this year because it’s this Friday and we’re ~social distancing~ but I am so glad that you will be experiencing the joy of it!! — anjali bhat (@anjbhat) March 15, 2020

Make sure the gulab jamun are COMPLETELY cool before putting in sugar syrup otherwise they will disintegrate! And be very careful with oil temp lest the jamuns become too oily or end up raw inside. Be sure to soak at least overnight! — Kiran (@kiranamisra) March 15, 2020

HELLO CERTIFIED INDIAN MOM TIPS FROM MY MOM



-knead the flour by hand, it gives it the suppleness it needs

-syrup has to be thick, runny syrup is shit syrup

-add cardamom and rose essence, hence Gulab, and saffron to the syrup

- fry on medium flames



lmk if you want more! — aditi (@aditithevast) March 15, 2020

I like it warm with no ice cream! 😬I wish I could handle the extra sweetness with the ice cream! — Ana (@shabana_can) March 15, 2020

Other users also chimed in with their own desi dessert cooking plans.

I’m happy to announce that yesterday I bought ingredients to make vermicelli kheer — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) March 15, 2020

I had a gulab removed from my right thigh a few weeks ago. Ok- no I didn’t — jann arden (@jannarden) March 15, 2020

But not all were as helpful. Some snowflake gulab jamun lovers tried to school Teigen. An Indian user tried to troll Teigen by asking her not to refer to the gulab jamun as an "Indian fried doughnut". The model, however, responded with easy flair.

if you call it an Indian fried donut, I swear to god chrissy I will lose it — Sneha (@MultiMinionaire) March 15, 2020





uh I literally just called it what I call it and what it is called settle down — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020

Many of the model's fans asked her to put up process videos from her cooking on her Instagram handle. As most parts of the world are either already in or preparing to go under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has already killed over 5,000 people, Teigen's decision to cook delicacies at home probably could not come at a better time.