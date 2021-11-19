Chrissy Teigen's 'Squid Game' Theme Party Draws Flak for 'Missing the Point'

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen hosted a Squid Game-themed party earlier this week. She was seen dressed up as the creepy doll from the hit South Korean show which became Netflix’s biggest original show till date. However, netizens were not so impressed and even went on to slam Chrissy for “missing the point” of the show.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a survival game show which was also a commentary on the rising difference between the rich and the poor. However, looking at pictures shared by Chrissy on Instagram, one may find the Squid Game themes party mocking the inspiration behind the story. Many people dressed as Squid Game characters for Halloween this year, but the way Chrissy hosted the party has managed to irk many.

The party took place at Chrissy’s house and included a maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with cash inspired from the show. The party was planned by The WOTP (Wife of the Party) event planners, who made sure that the guests felt like they were at Squid Game set. The pink soldiers, who in the show were responsible for eliminating or murdering the losers in a game, were seen as waiters at Chrissy’s party. Reacting to the picture of the pink soldier holding a tray of drinks, one user commented, “Imagine missing the point to squid games to this degree.” Another user described it as a completely “tone deaf” take on the show.

the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>> pic.twitter.com/UdCj80li0l— Leah R. (from class) (@leahroemer) November 15, 2021

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Chrissy mentioned in the caption, “where do I even begin!! What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey. Wife of The Party you truly are the best and have the best team ever. Thank you thank you thank you. More pictures to come.”

Commenting on Chrissy’s post, one user wrote, “This is so beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Game which is rooted in the violence of capitalism.” Another user slammed the model and wrote, “Why do rich people always miss the whole entire point?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.