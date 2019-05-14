English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Christian Man Who Guarded Mosque after Christchurch Attack Takes on Far-right Leader in Euro Elections
Andrew Graystone said he was ‘overwhelmed with positive messages’ after a photo of him holding a simple yet touching sign outside his local mosque went around the world.
Andrew Graystone said he was ‘overwhelmed with positive messages’ after a photo of him holding a simple yet touching sign outside his local mosque went around the world.
Loading...
A Christian man, who became an online sensation after standing outside a mosque with a solidarity message for Muslims following the Christchurch terror attack, has now sought votes against the founder of far-right English Defence League.
Andrew Graystone went viral after standing outside a mosque with a sign reading 'You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray' in the wake of the Christchurch shooting.’
The 57-year-old recently announced on Twitter that he would take on Tommy Robinson as a candidate of the newly-formed Change UK party to run as an MEP in the north-west region.
Andrew Graystone said he was ‘overwhelmed with positive messages’ after a photo of him holding a simple yet touching sign outside his local mosque went around the world. He told metro.co.uk: ‘And what I heard very clearly was people saying something about the kind of world they wanted to live in. ‘They wanted to live in a world that was characterised by friendship not fear.’ The 57-year-old writer said his experience touching people with his sign inspired him to run as an MEP in the north-west region.
Robinson has been banned across several social media platforms over his anti-Muslim remarks. Graystone said Brexit has turned British families and communities “against each other” and “it’s allowed very divisive people like Tommy Robinson to exploit that division.”
He added: “If we want to create a society that is more united, that has to happen at lots of levels – personal and political, and we have to find our way out of the mess we’re in over Brexit.
“I am worried about people deliberately stoking up hatred and division when what we need is for politicians and community leaders and ordinary people to come together,” he said, according to The Metro.
Graystone urged people to come out and vote.
“I know people might be a bit cynical about the European elections but I would I say just come out and vote for something different,” he said, adding “because if you don’t vote on 23 May, and I feel this particularly for the faith communities – Christians, Jews, Muslims and others – you may end up with letting Tommy Robinson walk into Brussels as a representative of Britain.”
Andrew Graystone went viral after standing outside a mosque with a sign reading 'You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray' in the wake of the Christchurch shooting.’
The 57-year-old recently announced on Twitter that he would take on Tommy Robinson as a candidate of the newly-formed Change UK party to run as an MEP in the north-west region.
Andrew Graystone said he was ‘overwhelmed with positive messages’ after a photo of him holding a simple yet touching sign outside his local mosque went around the world. He told metro.co.uk: ‘And what I heard very clearly was people saying something about the kind of world they wanted to live in. ‘They wanted to live in a world that was characterised by friendship not fear.’ The 57-year-old writer said his experience touching people with his sign inspired him to run as an MEP in the north-west region.
Robinson has been banned across several social media platforms over his anti-Muslim remarks. Graystone said Brexit has turned British families and communities “against each other” and “it’s allowed very divisive people like Tommy Robinson to exploit that division.”
He added: “If we want to create a society that is more united, that has to happen at lots of levels – personal and political, and we have to find our way out of the mess we’re in over Brexit.
“I am worried about people deliberately stoking up hatred and division when what we need is for politicians and community leaders and ordinary people to come together,” he said, according to The Metro.
Graystone urged people to come out and vote.
“I know people might be a bit cynical about the European elections but I would I say just come out and vote for something different,” he said, adding “because if you don’t vote on 23 May, and I feel this particularly for the faith communities – Christians, Jews, Muslims and others – you may end up with letting Tommy Robinson walk into Brussels as a representative of Britain.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
- This Android Calling App Presents a Huge Threat, But is Still Guarded by a High Rating
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results