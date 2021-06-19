Christiano Ronaldo Moving Coca-Cola Bottles Has Now Turned into a Parody Fest

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo created a stir worldwide when he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola during a recent press conference after his side thrashed Hungary by 3-0 in Euro 2020. Removing the Coca-Cola bottles, he asked everyone to drink water rather than consuming the soft drink. Ronaldo, a football icon who is known for disliking carbonated drinks, has left the internet in a frenzy. This clip is getting viral on social media and people are coming up with their unique versions.

The global beverage lost around 4 billion dollars in valuation. Several other big brands have also responded to Ronaldo’s gesture and looks like people cannot escape this trend easily. At first, the incident triggered a variety of memes online and now users have also started to come up with spoof videos that will leave you in splits.

Users across the globe recreated the moment with various items, while Indians went ahead to find out the real reason why Ronaldo removed the coke bottle. From morphing Amrita Rao into the scene to passing the bottles to a person who needed to add coca-cola in their drinks, the internet is filled with such parody videos.

Here are some creative videos on Twitter and Instagram -

After Ronaldo’s gesture, Euro 2020 found itself involved in a ‘bottle battle’, as many players followed him and removed bottles of sponsors. During the press conference, French footballer Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer while Italy’s Manuel Locatelli, just like Ronaldo, removed coca-cola bottles. But there some players and coaches who countered Ronaldo’s stance. Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko moved the beer and Coca-Cola bottles closer to him and asked the sponsors to get in touch with him. Russian coach Cherchesov also countered Ronaldo’s gesture. Picking up the cola bottle, he took a sip from it at the press conference.

