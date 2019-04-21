Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
5-min read

Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condolences on Twitter

Not just Christians but people from across the world and cutting across religions took to social media to express grief and anger.

Updated:April 21, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condolences on Twitter
Not just Christians but people from across the world and cutting across religions took to social media to express grief and anger.
Loading...
On the christian festival of Easter, the dastardly attacks across churches and hotels in Sri Lanka have left the world shocked and in mourning. On sunday, the world woke up to six attacks that ripped through the country, with at least 160 people feared dead (as of 12 p.m.). Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass. The other locations are Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.

The blasts have caused an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media, even as graphic images of the attacks went viral on various platforms. While there remained confusion as to the increasing death toll, most people expressed great sorrow at the tragedy, which happened on Easter Sunday, a day that is revered by Christians across the globe.

Sri Lanka Minister G Harsha DiSilva postedthis disturbing account on Twitter:







Christians across the world took to the platform to express disgust and sorrow at the attack which took place on an otherwise happy, holy day for the faith.


























Not just Christians but people from across the world and cutting across religions took to social media to express grief and anger. Many pointed out the futility of the violence and hoped it would not give rise to communal tensions in Sri Lanka.































Others posted messages about urgent requirements of blood and other supplies and helpline numbers for those in distress, asking people to stay calm.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram