Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condolences on Twitter

Horrible scenes. I saw many body parts strewn all over. Emergency crews are at all locations in full force. We, at 1990 also have close to 20 units at the various locations. We took multiple casualties to hospital. Hopefully saved many lives. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

Sec Defence and I am at Kochchikade church. Also was at ShangriLa n Kingsbury. PM is on his way from Bentota. Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway. Please stay calm and indoors. Many casualties including foreigners. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

Im really upset with these senseless #bomb attack in tow church over capital.. pray for rescue colombo 😢🙏 Rest In Peace and get well soon

#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/daNeorE0ZC — SJ.Harry (@SJ_Harry19) April 21, 2019

Horrific terror attack in #SriLanka, with at least 52 dead after bombs rock multiple locations, including Churches, as Christians celebrating #Easter Sunday.



When will int'l community take seriously the coordinated & relentless terror attacks on Christians, especially in Asia? pic.twitter.com/BGPmJVFxAm — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 21, 2019

#SriLanka pray for those 49 death people and upto 300 people injured🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/9nmTbqo0Ob — Garvit Khatri (@GarvitKhatri6) April 21, 2019

The intent to cause well-planned terror attacks and injury to innocent, unarmed devotees of a certain faith on their holiest day is vile. As a Catholic I’m angry, I’m disgusted, I’m sad and heartbroken to see this happen in #SriLanka. — Aruni Abeyesundere (@aruni_t) April 21, 2019

Explosions, wounded and dead in Sri Lanka while Christians were celebrating Easter Sunday. A reminder that sometimes it is dangerous to live your faith. Pray for our persecuted brethren. — Eduard Habsburg (@EduardHabsburg) April 21, 2019

Prayer for Sri Lanka 🙏



"JESUS"

Multiple blasts hit Sri Lanka during Easter Mass across three churches.

I feel that pain in my soul, 🙌

My prayers with victims and families.#LahooShaheedoKa pic.twitter.com/s7AGFJoXsB — Oliyab Tinky (@OliyabTinky) April 21, 2019

Please pray for the many people who have been killed and injured in explosions in Churches and hotels in #SriLanka. Merciful Lord, have pity on us. Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us. pic.twitter.com/Ch6mVapFlP — Most Merciful Jesus (@mercyjubilee) April 21, 2019

My heart and prayers go to out to #SriLanka today and tomorrow. My prayers also go out to every Christian living in danger during Easter and Holy Week for orthodox. — ⲗⲁⲩⲣⲁ (@ladyinmedicine) April 21, 2019

They are bombing Catholic churches on Easter Sunday now #SriLanka — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2019

In last few months religion has been targeted no matter what religion it is. It is moment we all should understand that religion has nothing to do with terrorism. We all should stand and fight together for it. May the victum families get patience to get over this time. #SriLanka — Abdul Rafeh Ali (@abdulrafehali1) April 21, 2019

Horrific terror attack in #SriLanka, with at least 52 dead after bombs rock multiple locations, including Churches, as Christians celebrating #Easter Sunday.



When will int'l community take seriously the coordinated & relentless terror attacks on Christians, especially in Asia? pic.twitter.com/BGPmJVFxAm — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 21, 2019

Praying for the safety of everyone affected. #SriLanka — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 21, 2019

My heart and prayers go to out to #SriLanka today and tomorrow. My prayers also go out to every Christian living in danger during Easter and Holy Week for orthodox. — ⲗⲁⲩⲣⲁ (@ladyinmedicine) April 21, 2019

It's a tragedy what happened in #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/rgw456bDRr — T A zu dem D (@lifeofdalibort) April 21, 2019

Strongly condemn terroist attacks on the Churches and hotels in #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/li9xOly6v9 — Anjum Iqbal (@AnjumIqbal_PTI) April 21, 2019

Heart wrenching news from #SriLanka pakistani brothers prayers are with you, this difficult time will pass, Allah willing, #SriLanka will come out victorious and strong out of it, — Yusha Khan (@zuluswati) April 21, 2019

I don’t know where this world is heading towards, Thoughts and prayer.🙏🏻 #SriLanka — Sweety Yadav👾 (@sweety__yadav) April 21, 2019

Time to unite #SriLanka. Blood requested at the Colombo National Hospital and Batticaloa Hospital where several injured are being treated following the multiple blasts which shook #lka today. — Jamila (@Jamz5251) April 21, 2019

On the christian festival of Easter, the dastardly attacks across churches and hotels in Sri Lanka have left the world shocked and in mourning. On sunday, the world woke up to six attacks that ripped through the country, with at least 160 people feared dead (as of 12 p.m.). Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass. The other locations are Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.The blasts have caused an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media, even as graphic images of the attacks went viral on various platforms. While there remained confusion as to the increasing death toll, most people expressed great sorrow at the tragedy, which happened on Easter Sunday, a day that is revered by Christians across the globe.Sri Lanka Minister G Harsha DiSilva postedthis disturbing account on Twitter:Christians across the world took to the platform to express disgust and sorrow at the attack which took place on an otherwise happy, holy day for the faith.Not just Christians but people from across the world and cutting across religions took to social media to express grief and anger. Many pointed out the futility of the violence and hoped it would not give rise to communal tensions in Sri Lanka.Others posted messages about urgent requirements of blood and other supplies and helpline numbers for those in distress, asking people to stay calm.