Bizarre or Brilliant? This New Trend Is Turning Your Hair Into a Literal Christmas Tree

It's Christmas time. With decorations getting a final touch up, it is also important for oneself to keep up with the trend that comes up every season.

Hair and makeup trends make most of the news for all things quirky. While some of them can make you look as pretty as a princess, others might become viral for their uniqueness.

Gripping the pace is one such hair trend, going viral for all things Christmassy. Yup, you got it right. The hair trend, which can be correctly called the Christmas tree hairdo, is making headlines these days. One transforms one’s hair into a Christmas tree. Not just a Christmas tree triangle look, they all complete it with Christmas decoration ornaments all over the hairdo.

Tying the hair upside-down, making a cone-shaped hairdo, people are decorating it with lights, glittery rope, decoration balls, and all festive things to give their hair a Christmas touch. Have a look:

There is no doubt about the fact that no matter how weird it may look, all you can think about while looking at these hairdos is a Christmas tree, in all shapes and sizes, and of course, decorations.

Are you up for one such Christmas hairdo this festive season?

