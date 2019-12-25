Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Bizarre or Brilliant? This New Trend Is Turning Your Hair Into a Literal Christmas Tree

Are you up for one such Christmas hairdo this festive season?

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 7:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bizarre or Brilliant? This New Trend Is Turning Your Hair Into a Literal Christmas Tree
Image credits: Instagram.

It's Christmas time. With decorations getting a final touch up, it is also important for oneself to keep up with the trend that comes up every season.

Hair and makeup trends make most of the news for all things quirky. While some of them can make you look as pretty as a princess, others might become viral for their uniqueness.

Gripping the pace is one such hair trend, going viral for all things Christmassy. Yup, you got it right. The hair trend, which can be correctly called the Christmas tree hairdo, is making headlines these days. One transforms one’s hair into a Christmas tree. Not just a Christmas tree triangle look, they all complete it with Christmas decoration ornaments all over the hairdo.

Tying the hair upside-down, making a cone-shaped hairdo, people are decorating it with lights, glittery rope, decoration balls, and all festive things to give their hair a Christmas touch. Have a look:

There is no doubt about the fact that no matter how weird it may look, all you can think about while looking at these hairdos is a Christmas tree, in all shapes and sizes, and of course, decorations.

Are you up for one such Christmas hairdo this festive season?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram