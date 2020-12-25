Christmas 2020: Ten Tweets That Perfectly Sum up Pandemic-hit Holiday Season This Year

Christmas is finally upon us and amid a pandemic-ravaged year, festivals have been curtailed since the world experienced lockdown at various stages across countries to arrest the spread of the coronavirus .

Starting from sometime in February-March, people stayed under lockdown and while we don't exactly mind staying at home and chilling with some food delivered and a fully subscribed Netflix account, we miss going out, like a LOT! And even though the Pfizer vaccine has started being available to some countries so far, it is still going to be a while till the world goes abck to its previous normalised state.

So, as the world finally gets ready to bid adieu to the heavily-loaded year that 2020 has been, a pandemic-affected Christmas is the last one to take a hit with muted celebrations. As such, netizens all over the world shared their experiences of subdued celebrations of Christmas. While most stayed at home with family and selected friends, for some it was a tad bit lonely and solo Christmas. Nevertheless, here are a few tweets that sum up Christmas this year:

My niece & nephews outside of their grandparents house (they live in the same city). My niece is holding a sign saying “I wish I could hug you, Merry Christmas.” It’s both beautiful & heartbreaking. I’m proud of my family for being safe/keeping others safe this #ChristmasEve2020 pic.twitter.com/FFnQXQgPyG — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) December 25, 2020

Our @amazon delivery driver left candy canes on our packages today and it put the biggest smile on my face. What a sweet and thoughtful person #ChristmasEve2020 — Brittany (@BHookedCrochet) December 25, 2020

The Grinch is so relevant for 2020. Christmas didn’t come like it normally did and the Whos still celebrated. I think that’s such an important message for us right now. Christmas may be different this year, but we should be thankful to be here and for what we DO have. ❤️ — Anabella Arnold (@anabella_rose) December 25, 2020

2020 has been a year of relative solitude and paring down. So for Christmas, we decided to pay tribute to the year that provided this new perspective: Just the 3 of us. Mini tree. 1 stocking. And a free family self-3. Merry Christmas, y’all!! From the Adamseseses. pic.twitter.com/YDUTbEOL9w — Will Adams (@GatoMightyIII) December 25, 2020

Not totally minding this low-key Christmas Eve. Happy to be winding down 2020. pic.twitter.com/eiM5kNZe18 — liberal blue (@weprogressives) December 25, 2020

Painted a picture, had a lovely spare-rib-mac-&-cheese dinner with my boys, baked bread, and snuggled kittens. It was a good day. I hope you all had a good day, too ❤️☃️#ChristmasEve2020 pic.twitter.com/P6RLqSYez0 — Mindy Bee ~ Michigan Watercolor Artist (@_Mindy_Bee_) December 25, 2020

Tonight after the streaming Christmas Eve service, were gathered in our church parking lot for a few socially-distanced carols and a reading of the Christmas story by our pastor. It was a lovely time, and I think it should become an annual tradition.#ChristmasEve2020 pic.twitter.com/6Dz7Vx6TX0 — Rachel Lulich (@rmlulich) December 25, 2020

Try telling the millions of parents who have been scurrying around quietly for the past few hours, working to keep the magic alive for their kids, that #SantaClaus isn’t real. #ChristmasEve2020 — Dominick Tuason (@dominick_tuason) December 25, 2020

I baked cookies for some of my neighbors that I see regularly and decided I should also give some to my immediate neighbor. I've never talked to him so at first he thought it was a mistake. When I explained I gave it just because he's my neighbors he thanked me. — Dr. Bone-eating Vulture (@over__9__) December 25, 2020

Here's wishing the world gets back in the groove soon enough to ring in 2021's festivities like before.