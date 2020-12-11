Christmas in Pandemic Year is All About Keeping it Simple, Netizens are Sharing Minimal Nativity Scenes

If it is anything that the year 2020 has taught us it is making the best use of whatever limited supplies we have. So when December came and festivities around Christmas began, netizens showed us how they have gone full minimalist to decorate their houses and even depict the nativity scene.

Playing along the minimalist nativity set trend started by Twitter user Kirby Jone and netizens have brought in their own versions of creativity. Who knew abstract art can also depict the birth of Jesus with a couple of pulled apart liquorice, laboratory sample tubes, several wooden blocks in 2020.

Last night I discovered “minimalist nativity sets” and I am WEEPING pic.twitter.com/XuRoGq8i1v — Kirby Jones (@kejones_) December 5, 2020

The four sets of scenes shared by Jones inspired others to post their own favourite odd nativities. It is a fitting concept for a year in which the coronavirus pandemic meant Christmas would also look very different. Kirby’s tweet received over 464.5 k likes as she described her post, “Last night I discovered “minimalist nativity sets” and I am WEEPING”.

Inspired by the minimalism concept, another user tweeted this take on nativity scene.

The minimalist nativity scenes are created out of daily found objects or even objects that you might chance upon accidentally. To match the concept, everyday items have been transformed into a stable where gatherings of mother, child, Joseph, the three kings and various animals takes place.

In one science-themed version, an angel’s halo was made from the cap liner of a cryotube. In others, Poker chips and cacti played the three wise men.

This was my Curacy church, it wasn’t set up like this, it appeared after church cleaning. Accidental minimalist nativity pic.twitter.com/Bp1Cg9dOLP — Fr. Samuel-Bruno SSC (@FatherSJMC) December 6, 2020

Another creative take showed a toilet roll symbolising the newborn Baby Jesus, who slept peacefully under the watchful gaze of two cans of toilet spray. In other minimalist nativities, the role of Baby Jesus was performed by eatables like an old slice of apple, a bottle of pills, a mini jar of raspberry jam, Pokemon character Pikachu, a purple earplug, salt, and a grape.

One user posted a coffee version of the nativity scene as well.

One user commented to check if they are not the only one who is into this abstract concept as they showed a collection of neatly dissected liquorice allsorts.

Due to the pandemic, the Christmas mass in Bethlehem on the West Bank the setting for nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ in a stable will also be closed to the public to prevent the pandemic from further spreading. In a usual year, hundreds of devotees attend midnight mass at the Saint Catherine Church next to the Church of the Nativity.