'Christmas is Cancelled?' Protesting 'Santa Claus' Arrested in Front Of UK Parliament

Christmas brings the spirit of joy, and the surroundings are ornated with happiness. One such happy ornament of Christmas is Santa Claus. Many places have people dressed up as the old saint in red and white, keeping the tradition of Santa Claus’s presence alive. However, this time, the tradition met a rough path in the United Kingdom when Santa Claus was arrested by the police.

A clip going viral over the internet shows a dozen law enforcement officers struggling to cuff a man dressed as Santa Claus and then, moments later, manage to do so. The bunch of police officers were surrounded by onlookers and bystanders who were getting vocal about the allegedly illegal arrest of Santa. Apparently, the man dressed as Santa was trying to handcuff himself to the gates of the UK parliament.

In the video, Santa Claus is surrounded by police officers, and one of the bystanders shooting the incident is heard shouting, ‘Know your history. You’re going to be on the wrong side of history, you lot. You traitors.”

Here’s the full video of the incident:

The Twitter space too buzzed with the video getting a considerable number of views and a mixed bag of reactions from the netizens.

Take a look:

🚨 | NEW: Santa Claus has been arrested for attempting to handcuff himself to the gates of Parliament Via @freepress_AA pic.twitter.com/t7QVu2kXnH — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) December 15, 2021

“Sorry kids, Christmas is cancelled,” wrote one user.

Sorry, kids, Christmas is cancelled. https://t.co/pB16aw9ZLt— the real sarah graham is here (@66snafu) December 15, 2021

One user wrote, “Shouldn’t he be making presents?”

Shouldn’t he be making presents ffs— Jack Thompson (@jackethomp) December 15, 2021

One user was hoping he gets out before the big night.

Hope they let him out in time for the big night!— Shardlake 💙 (@FrodoHdog) December 15, 2021

Here’s a punny one.

Guess Santa isn’t coming to town— Finn (@finnbcx) December 15, 2021

A shift in users sharing funny comments to users being practical about the whole situation was also seen.

One user wrote, “Even Santa is not happy.”

“How many coppers does it take to arrest a lone peaceful protestor?” wrote another.

How many coppers does it take to arrest a lone peaceful protester? No wonder real crimes aren’t being solved. That many police in one place always looks a bit aggressive to me, very unnecessarily threatening. https://t.co/d6Og0jlHzn— Simon Tyrrell 🌸 (@MrSimonTyrrell) December 15, 2021

The incident is a part of the bigger ruckus going on in the UK right now. The parliament is processing a few controversial bills, regarding which many people are protesting against the sanctioning and have come on the streets.

