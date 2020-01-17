Christopher Tolkien, Son of 'Lord of the Rings' author, J.R.R Tolkien, Passes Away at 95

Without him, part of J.R.R Tolkien's work would have remained in boxes.

Christopher Tolkien, son of the author of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, died overnight Wednesday to Thursday January 16, reveals Var Morning, information confirmed by his brother-in-law at New York Times.

95-year-old Christopher Tolkien had been his father's literary executor since his father's death in 1973. As such, he oversaw the 1977 publication of the book “The Silmarillion”, which traces the genesis Middle-earth, as well as the 12 volumes of the collection “History of Middle-earth” published between 1983 and 1996.

He would also be behind the map of Middle-earth, who opens his father's novels.

Christopher Tolkien “treated his father's extraordinary archives as if he had discovered them in a sealed grave”, said New York Times one of the managers of the American publishing house Houghton Mifflin.

Retired for several years in the Var, Christopher Tolkien led a discreet existence there, reports Var Matin, only disturbed by a few public positions always linked to the defense of his father's literary heritage.

Thus, after having founded in 1996 the company “Tolkien Estate”, Christopher Tolkien sued the company Warner Bros for failure to respect the rights of authors and the universe of J.R.R Tolkien on the cinematographic adaptations of Peter Jackson.

The Tolkien heirs, associated with the Harper Collins publishing house, were claiming $ 80 million from Warner, before a compromise is finally found in 2017, five years after the prosecution began.

More recently, the biopic “Tolkien” released in 2019 also provoked the ire of the heirs, who made it known that they “did not approve, authorize or participate in any way in the making of this film”, supposed to tell the childhood of J.R.R Tolkien and his sources of inspiration for his world famous works.

Naturalized French, Christopher Tolkien should be buried in France, according to Var Matin, who said that no details concerning the ceremony had been disclosed.

