Chubby Rat Got Stuck in a Sewer Grate in Germany, Now It's an Inspiration
The laborious rescue operation has gone viral with many identifying the fat rat carrying extra holiday weight as their soul animal.
The fat rat that became a social media star, overnight.
The incident occurred on Feb 24 a fat rat got stuck in a sewer grate in Bensheim - Auerbach. The animal which had presumably been carrying some extra winter fat around its belly (we've all been there) was stuck in one of the holes on the grater.
Carefully taken images of the distressed rodent reveal that the little fighter put up quite a struggle but could not pull his weight out of the narrow slot. The photos were put up on Facebook by the German non-profit animal rescue group Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar, who have been widely appreciated for mounting the laborious rescue operation.
Some criticised the amount of time, energy and resources spent on saving the life of a seemingly unfit sewer rat. But according to a report in the BBC, animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media that even animals that were hated by many deserved respect.
Sehr, who is a member of Rhein Neckar, had reached the spot when they got wind of the distressed rat. However, the group called in fire fighters once they were unable to make a change in the rat's position. Responding to the call, the fire fighters arrived shortly and freed the rodent by lifting the grater. IIt took a team of nine people to rescue the fat rat. To everyone's relief, once the lid was lifted, the rat was able to wiggle out from the other end.
Meanwhile, both the rat and the rescue group have been receiving a lot of love and support on the internet. Specially the rat who many identified with as their soul animal.
Bae: come over— Josh (@jdwein39) February 27, 2019
Me: I can’t. I’m a rat stuck in a sewer grate
Bae: my parents aren’t home
Me: pic.twitter.com/VfFX6PQMI3
It’s always the hips... tell me about it.— ImperatorFurioSarita (@sarasalazar) February 27, 2019
Faith restored 😌 🐀❣️— ミ (@mypandashallfly) February 27, 2019
I love the chonky rat and am very concerned for his well being pic.twitter.com/6pHd8gJNiX— IVA DIXIT (@ivadixit) February 26, 2019
Me trying to exit the subway with a puffy coat and two sweaters inside pic.twitter.com/az2tsCvTRd— IVA DIXIT (@ivadixit) February 26, 2019
STUART not so LITTLE— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 26, 2019
Who among us has not underestimated the amount of "winter flab" we're packing? https://t.co/lSHCMWwxMA— Sarah Parnass (@WordsOfSarah) February 26, 2019
Me when someone asks what I want to do my masters in #chubbyrat #midlifecrisis pic.twitter.com/iPStYJCcmO— Meg (@megstraa) February 27, 2019
Man, I just love this chubby little rat who got stuck in the manhole cover. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/rNsZpNzgR6— Kara Pankratz (@kara_pankratz12) February 28, 2019
Kindness comes in many forms...Chubby rat gets wedged in a manhole cover in Germany and it takes NINE firefighters to free it!!!! Love it! @htubman2015 pic.twitter.com/d3TcXco1aK— Kristen Bombay (@KristenBombay) February 27, 2019
I am definitely matching the energy of this chubby rat stuck in a sewer in Germany.... pic.twitter.com/LvJqOCSkK5— Jessica Beaudoin (@JkomDabomb) February 26, 2019
I feel a deep spiritual connection to this chubby rat that got stuck in a sewer 🖤 pic.twitter.com/92GUNB3Mkm— emma grace (@evickz27) February 27, 2019
the chubby rat that got stuck in a manhole cover is exactly the kind of representation in the media that i have been begging for pic.twitter.com/5MXKayRAxj— mat whitehead (@matwhi) February 26, 2019
"She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck at her hip -- there was no going forward or back," is my life.— Claire Isaac (@claireycluck) February 26, 2019
chubby rat you speak to my soul pic.twitter.com/g2vUrhjbVs— Shefali S. Kulkarni (@shefalikulkarni) February 26, 2019
Hands down favourite story of the day goes to the New York rat rescue. Winter weight. We've all been there, girlfriend. 🐀 https://t.co/5giXkm73qd— Piper Courtenay (@pipercourtenay) February 26, 2019
The BBC’s German manhole correspondent might not get many scoops; but when they do, they sure deliver pic.twitter.com/HBIJUK10fU— Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) February 26, 2019
