LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Chubby Rat Got Stuck in a Sewer Grate in Germany, Now It's an Inspiration

The laborious rescue operation has gone viral with many identifying the fat rat carrying extra holiday weight as their soul animal.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chubby Rat Got Stuck in a Sewer Grate in Germany, Now It's an Inspiration
The fat rat that became a social media star, overnight.
Loading...
An animal rescue operation from the streets of Germany has become the talk of the world recently after photos of the distressed victim — a tubby rat sewer rat that had put on some holiday weight — went viral on the internet.

The incident occurred on Feb 24 a fat rat got stuck in a sewer grate in Bensheim - Auerbach. The animal which had presumably been carrying some extra winter fat around its belly (we've all been there) was stuck in one of the holes on the grater.

Carefully taken images of the distressed rodent reveal that the little fighter put up quite a struggle but could not pull his weight out of the narrow slot. The photos were put up on Facebook by the German non-profit animal rescue group Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar, who have been widely appreciated for mounting the laborious rescue operation.



Some criticised the amount of time, energy and resources spent on saving the life of a seemingly unfit sewer rat. But according to a report in the BBC, animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media that even animals that were hated by many deserved respect.

Sehr, who is a member of Rhein Neckar, had reached the spot when they got wind of the distressed rat. However, the group called in fire fighters once they were unable to make a change in the rat's position. Responding to the call, the fire fighters arrived shortly and freed the rodent by lifting the grater. IIt took a team of nine people to rescue the fat rat. To everyone's relief, once the lid was lifted, the rat was able to wiggle out from the other end.

Meanwhile, both the rat and the rescue group have been receiving a lot of love and support on the internet. Specially the rat who many identified with as their soul animal.





















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram