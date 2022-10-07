'Chudel' Village in Surat to be Renamed as Chandanpur After Women Raise Concerns

Many villages in Gujarat have such peculiar names that they may make you laugh. In the Mandvi taluka in Surat district, the name of a village has actually put the women of this area in a weird situation. The reason for this is the name of this village – Chudel. Though the name ‘Chudel’ itself creates fear in the hearts of the people, when the name of the village itself is Chudel, one can imagine what would be the feelings of the villagers of this village!

Proposal to change the name of the village from Chudel to Chandanpur

Local MP Prabhu Vsawa had sent a proposal to the district panchayat to change the name of this village and this proposal to change the name was even introduced in Parliament. But since the issue falls under the ambit of the state government, this proposal was sent back to the Gujarat government. It is to bear in mind that Chudel Gram Panchayat had proposed to change the name of the village to Chandanpur. On Thursday, a district-level meeting of the Chudel Gram Panchayat was organised wherein the proposal to change the name of the village was put forward. If the proposal is passed, this village will now have a new name ‘Chandanpur’.

Gujarat has more than 18,000 villages

It is said that true India resides in its villages. As per the information available, Gujarat has more than 18,000 villages. As per the 2011 census, 57 percent of the total population in Gujarat resides in villages. But it is said that villages are very mysterious. And the peculiar names of the villages in Gujarat add to this mystery. Here are some examples of such names – Singapur, Srinagar, Aaloo, Bhindi, Khakhra, Mahabharat, Ramayan.

In Gujarat there are 55 villages, which have the same name Navagam, it has 39 Rampura and 35 Kotada villages. Along with this, in Saurashtra, near Jasdan there is a village named Ajmer, near Keshod lies a village called Chandigarh, Indore near Jhagadia, Srinagar near Porbandar, Beraja in Jamnagar and Bandra near Gondal.

Not only this, villages even have names after vegetables and pulses in Gujarat. For example, near Brahmkeda, there is a village called Toor, Ray near Wadhwan, Jeera near Dhari, Gwar near Nandod and Bhindi village near Khambhaliya.

Some villages in Gujarat are also named after some delicacies, for example, Laddu near Dwarka, Dhonsa/Dosa near Bhuj, Khakhra near Ghrol, Gandhiya near Chhota Udaipur, Sherdi (sugarcane) near Manavadar and Kanda (onion) near Jetpur.

