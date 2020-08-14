Church in New Orleans Uses Bible References to Raise Awareness about Social Distancing

The whole world is making sure to keep coronavirus pandemic at bay ensuring to follow all the precautions that can be followed. After a lockdown for months, a lot of cities and countries are now reaching the unlock zone, opening the institutions one by one. The religious places, including temples, mosques and churches have also started opening their doors to followers. Needless to say, it becomes difficult to ensure social distancing at religious places, where people leave everything in the hands of faith.

A church in New Orleans ensured to make people follow social distancing by putting up signs. What’s interesting is the fact that these signs come with Bible-themed messages, with summons from Jesus himself.

The Redeemer Presbyterian Church appreciation for its innovative ways to keep the congregation safe by making them maintain social distancing. One of these signs read, “I have prepared a place for you…,” adding, “Just not this pew.” Another message kept in other pew read, “Jesus sat the 5000 down in rows, but not this one.”

It is to be noted that though these signs were posted back in July, they are attracting attention on social media now after a former priest and author shared these photos on his Facebook page.

Talking to WDSU TV, the church explained the reason that let them adopt this innovative technique. It said, “In this way we keep more than ten feet distance between households. The signs were just a way to inject some levity and humor into this tense time with lots of unfamiliar and unnatural feeling new needed boundaries.”