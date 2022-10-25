Churchill, Kohinoor Memes Go Viral as Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

As Rishi Sunak is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, there have been memes all across social media. As the news came out, many people started pouring in congratulatory tweets on Twitter. While many Indians are delighted at Rishi Sunak created history, there were people on social media that decided to use the opportunity to showcase their creativity. Memes on Rishi Sunak started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Many Kohinoor related memes are also doing rounds on the internet. The Kohinoor is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. However, in 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria. It has been part of the British Crown Jewels since then.

Have a look at the memes.

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM. – Invite him to visit India.

– Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic

– Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.

– Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor This don't require plan B — (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/mXlWR0q2r9 — Vinay (@Being_Humor) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.

Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor 😉 pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN — Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022

#RishiSunak planning how to bring back Kohinoor to India pic.twitter.com/3L3uSksvR5 — AGOAT KOHLI STAN (@inevitable__31) October 24, 2022

#RishiSunak bringing back our kohinoor hira from UK be like: pic.twitter.com/5NsQ9xLfIm — Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) October 24, 2022

Apart from this, Winston Churchill memes are also to be seen on the internet. Have a look:

Mr #Churchill I so wish you were around. Not a fan of Rishi Saunak, but phir bhi maza aaya aaj. pic.twitter.com/NqFKRAhRTg — Levina (@LevinaNeythiri) October 24, 2022

Sunak was backed by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race, minutes before the 1922 Committee Chief Sir Graham Brady announced the results.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak announced his bid to become the prime minister days after the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

Conservative Party leaders are hopeful that Sunak will unite the party and Lord Howell, a Conservative Party leader, said Sunak has to face these new challenges and emerge victorious, while speaking to Sky News.

