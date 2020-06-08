BUZZ

'Churchill Was Racist': Indians Remember Bengal Famine after Statue is Vandalized

Image credits: Reuters.

Late on Sunday, Churchill's statue in London was vandalized and 'Churchill was a racist' was written on it.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Winston Churchill, is known for being an army officer and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945, when he led the country to victory in the Second World War, and again from 1951 to 1955, if you read Western history.

In India, he's remembered as the person who caused the Bengal Famine of 1943, which resulted in an estimated death of 2.1–3 million people in modern day West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Late on Sunday, the statue on Churchill London's Parliament Square was been defaced with Churchill crossed out with black marker pen and the words "is a racist" underneath.

Protesters have also pinned a poster to the memorial with the words "Black Lives Matter."

While the vandalism of the statue started a debate on Twitter about defacement of property, several people pointed out that the defacement wasn't actually incorrect, historically.



In fact, even Google shows how now people searching for Winston Churchill across India see a result of 'Bengal famine.'


