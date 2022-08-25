Churu: Hindu Man Gets Help From Muslim Neighbours After Selling Land For His Children's Treatment

Churu is famous for its communal harmony in the whole country. Here, the religion of humanity is considered paramount. Sanwarmal Sharma of Churu has three mentally challenged children and he had to sell all his land for the treatment of these children. And during these trying times, his neighbours came to his rescue like an angel and stood with him. Despite selling all his land, his children’s condition remained unchanged.

Sanwarmal Sharma resides in Ward No. 58 of the city and has three children – one son and two daughters and all of them are mentally challenged. He sold all his ancestral land, his house, and everything for the treatment of his children but all his efforts were futile. The condition of their children did not improve. Sanwarmal Sharma and his wife Sarala were moving from pillar to post after he had to sell all his properties on his children’s treatment.

Later, Muslims residing in Ward No. 42 came to know about his plight and they all came together to help him and set an example before the world. They offered him 300 square yards of land and also collected ₹80,000 and gave it to him. They also constructed a room for the family to live in on the land and now they are trying to have all the basic amenities in this house for the broken family.

Ishaq Khan’s family came forward to help him. Ishaq Khan of Ward No. 42 was the first person to come forward to help him. Ishaq Khan’s son Latif gave him 300 square yards from his two bigha land that was near the ancestral Sufi Saheb Dargah free of cost and got this piece of land registered in the name of the family. Latif collected ₹80,000 with the help of his friend Islam and other residents of the locality and got a room constructed on the land for the family.

The residents of the locality got together and collected ₹80,000 for Sanwarmal Sharma and got one room constructed there, but the room is still under construction.

The plaster on the floor is still not done and doors are yet to be fitted in the room. Till the room is ready, Islam took a room on rent for the family so that they could stay there for the time being.

Sanwarmal’s eldest son, Vijay, is 18 years old and Puja is 17, and the third one, Arati, is 14 years old. The couple said that they cannot leave their children alone as they are all completely dependent on their parents.

