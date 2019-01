Chutti, Anyone? Indian Executive Made Rs 19 Crore off the Leaves He Did Not Take

There are several ways to show commitment to the job you love. Being regular is one of them.However, Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, the now-retired non-executive chairman of infrastructure major L&T, took his passion for the job quite literally when he showed up on work regularly, for the last 50 years.Believe it or not, Naik was $2.7 million or Rs 19 crore richer in 2018 after he enchased all the unused leaves he had accumulated in the last five decades, reported Business Insider The report further states that Naik's total payout, with a base salary of ₹27.3 million, came to ₹1.37 billion for the year.Naik has recently been conferred the second-highest honour for civilians in the country - Padma Vibhushan on India's 70th Republic Day for his contribution in Trade & Industry-Infrastructure.He had joined L&T in 1965 as a junior engineer and climbed the corporate ladder when he was promoted as the general manager in 1986. By 2003, Naik was the chairman of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.Planning to call in sick and binge-watch that series? Think again.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.