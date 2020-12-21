CIA Asked Twitter to 'Spot the Difference' and Netizens Did Not Disappoint. Can You Find Them All?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is quite well-known across the world, thanks to its depiction in popular culture mostly through Hollywood flicks. The US intelligence also runs an interesting Twitter handle and often posts trivia for its over 3 million followers.

This time the CIA’s tweet trivia has all the Christmas feels for the Holiday edition. The CIA handle posted two pictures of the same scene and asked followers to spot the difference between the two. The scene was an animated illustration of a small town covered in snow and Christmas decorations. Captioning the image, the CIA said, “You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find.”

The post received over 1,500 likes as netizens scratched their heads to point out all the differences they could spot in the two scenes. One user commented, “I thought it's gonna be tougher, it took 3 minutes to find 8 difference.”

I thought it's gonna be tougher, it took 3 minutes to find 8 difference. — sangram kar (@imsangramkar) December 21, 2020

While another said, “I got 8. Missed the red dot. Had I brought phone closer to check those then would have found that too (sic).”

As social media users made their guesses, the CIA posted the answers in the following tweet a day later. According to their official illustration there were twelve points of differences between the two pictures.

However, for many the trivia seemed like a test that the CIA takes to induct secret agents, as one user said, “I found 5....plz tell me still I am eligible to join CIA?”

I found 5....plz tell me still I am eligible to join CIA? — अद्वैत (@advaita4Vedanta) December 21, 2020

While some took the trivia way too seriously and even explained their inability to pint out the complete differences, as this follower from India commented, “Missed 3 :( Perils of trying to concentrate with an almost asleep mind:D (around 11:30pm local)”

Missed 3 :(Perils of trying to concentrate with an almost asleep mind :D (around 11:30pm local) — Supriya Sehgal (@SupriyaSehgal_3) December 16, 2020

Another serious trivia player commented, “Everything but the different colour of snow in the lower right-hand corner and the different colour of the ball on the garland in the middle”.

Some followers had a serious feedback for the CIA for their future trivia questions. A as user wrote, “We liked the what time is it question more.. plus we need some real photos to work on”.

Earlier this month the CIA had posted a real picture of a snow-covered town and had asked its followers to guess the time of the place. Below the picture the CIA also provided the players with a poll with three options that read, 3 pm, 11 am or 7 am. The picture is of a town with snow-covering almost everything.

#TuesdayTriviaPut your analysis skills to the test.What time is it in the photo? — CIA (@CIA) December 1, 2020

The tweet engaged netizens and challenged them to channel their inner Sherlock Holmes to solve this puzzle.