    CIA Has a Job For Budding Sleuths and it Involved Picture of a Snowy Day. Can You Ace it?

    CIA posted the analytical challenge on their Twitter handle. (Credit: CIA/Twitter)

    CIA posted the analytical challenge on their Twitter handle. (Credit: CIA/Twitter)

    CIA's latest grill was about guessing the time of a place, judging from a snow laden picture of the town.

    Twitter is an amazing place. While it offers the chance of forming a community with like-minded people, it also serves as a hub of memes and top trends of the day. Another popular category of tweet comprises quizzes and spot the difference contests. Hitting the nerve of competitive Twitterati, these questions on the micro blogging site are a hit.

    The official Twitter account of CIA or the Central Intelligence Agency, which is an intelligence service of the federal government of the US, is also very active in engaging its followers in a quiz once in a while. Their latest grill was about guessing the time of a place, judging from a snow laden picture of the town.

    The aerial shot revealed a small town with houses and buildings lined up one after the other as numerous cars are parked in front of the house and a thick layer of snow is on everything. The picture revealed not many people were out on the streets. The CIA gave three possible time options. One was 7 am, the other was 11 am and the third was 3 pm.

    Posted under the Tuesday Trivia column, the caption to the tweet read, “Put your analysis skills to the test. What time is it in the photo?”

    Soon thereafter, the netizens used their grey cells and gave a shot. Around 53 per cent of more than 16,000 votes that came in, thought the correct answer was 7 am.

    Many users gave detailed explanations for their choices. One user wrote, “The cars in the parking lot have snow on hoods. Long shadows. Nobody’s skiing yet. Only 1 car on the road. No pedestrians. My initial guess was, midnight in 1 of those climes where the sun’s up all year round in winter. Second best guess wd be early as possible in the morning.”

    Another chose 3 pm as cars were parked in front of open stores, the road was well travelled through and empty buses were parked and waiting for the end of school to load students.

    The CIA said that the majority of the people had guessed correctly and asked them to check out their careers page.

    Well, we dont know how many will actually end up getting up on the CIA's payroll but the power of netizens' keen eye is something which was affirmed.

