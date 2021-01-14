News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»CIA Has Twitterati Hooked with Island Game, Can You Guess the Place?
2-MIN READ

CIA Has Twitterati Hooked with Island Game, Can You Guess the Place?

CIA Has Twitterati Hooked with Island Game, Can You Guess the Place?

In an opinion poll, America’s premier spy organisation put up the photo of an island on its Twitter handle on Wednesday and asked people to identify it.

Who doesn't enjoy exercising their wits every once in a while, even if it's just for kicks? So, when the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) started a guessing game on Twitter, netizens couldn't help but get hooked.

In an opinion poll, America's premier spy organisation put up the photo of an island on its Twitter handle on Wednesday and asked people to identify it. "What island country is this? Hint: It is one of the first to celebrate New Year's Day each year, and it is four times the size of Washington, DC. (sic)," read the tweet accompanying the photograph.

People were given three options to choose from: Iceland, Kiribati, and Samoa.

As soon as tweet was posted, netizens were abuzz with reactions and answers. Though the poll gave them three options, some of the users tweeted New Zealand, Guatemala, Columbia and Florida as probable places.

Some of the other reactions were hilarious. While one user asked if there were any “one way direct flights from Alamo” to the island, another user tweeted: “Wherever it is, please do not stage a coup there (sic)”.

One of the users even wanted to know if the island had data centres or high-speed internet.

In one of the wittiest tweets, a user likened the photo to a “manta ray that’s swum through four different oceans to find it's forever home (sic)."

Keeping up with the festive mood in India — the country celebrated Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal — one of the users even posted a greeting while replying to the CIA.

The post has received 623 likes and 168 retweets, including 43 quote retweets. On Twitter, CIA is known to share brain teasers or quizzes often.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...