CIA is Back With Yet Another 'Spot the Difference' Game on Twitter. How Many Do You Count?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is quite well-known across the world and the US intelligence service also runs an interesting Twitter handle and often posts trivia for its over 3 million followers. And if you are one of their followers, you should be aware of the puzzle posts they often share. The foreign intelligence agency shares several posts that many love, such as ‘spot the difference’.

In one such recent tweet, the CIA posted two pictures of the same scene and asked followers to spot the difference between the two. The scene is of an animated illustration of the White House, the US Capitol Building and other prominent structures. Captioning the image, the CIA wrote, “Can you spot the differences?” and also asked people to reply saying how many they could find.

See it here:

#TuesdayTriviaCan you spot the differences? Let us know how many you find. pic.twitter.com/106MVjIq1T — CIA (@CIA) March 30, 2021

As netizens scratched their heads to point out all the differencesthey could spot in the two scenes, their post received over 1,800 likes and hundreds of user comments on the microblogging site. There were several fans who said they could spot differences and posted their answers with numbers, names of the structures and missing features from the others. However, for many, the trivia post seemed like a test that the CIA takes to induct secret agents.

One user spotted eight and wrote if that was “enough?”

Another found “10 differences” and further wrote that he’s “standing for instructions”.

10 differences, station chief. Standing by for instructions. pic.twitter.com/rVcTpZ1Quw— CR Cavazos and another 4 users (@CRCavazos) March 30, 2021

A third jokingly wrote that he “can’t see any” and won’t be working for the CIA.

I can’t see any! Guess I won’t be working for you lol!— betty hiam 💚 (@bphiam) March 30, 2021

Another creative bee asked if he gets a job if he spots all of them.

Do I get a job if I spot all of them?— Noah Antonello (@B_Wormy) March 30, 2021

As the Twitterati made their guesses, the CIA posted the answers in the following tweet a day later.

See it here:

According to their official illustration, there were nine points of differences between the two pictures. How many did you spot?