Circuit Married Nurse from Medical College? Munna Bhai MBBS Trivia Has Bamboozled Indian Fans

The internet is a goldmine that often throws up surprises, both good and bad and well, we are mostly for it. Fans of Bollywood were in for a interesting tidbit of information when a social media user posted on Twitter about a particular nugget of information about the now iconic ‘Circuit’ character in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munnabhai MBBS. Released in 2003, the film has managed to gain a cult status among fans of Dutt and others alike as it navigated the heartwarming journey of the brash Munna, a local goon with a heart of gold who transforms himself into a good man. But Munna’s sidekick Circuit, played by a talented Arshad Warsi, has often been hailed by fans as an iconic character in terms of humour and Warsi’s performance too.

Just like with every other movie, fans of the film were in for a delightful surprise when they came across a viral post on social media which pointed out that as the end credits rolled in the film, it revealed the character’s whereabouts and what they were doing. While Munna ended marrying Gracy Singh’s Dr Suman, Circuit also got married and had a son, whom they called ‘Short Circuit’. But not many realised that the woman Circuit married was the same woman who was a nurse from the medical college Munna studied at.

do you know that circuit in munna bhai mbbs eventually got married the nurse from the medical college pic.twitter.com/c8vyWVODjE— Saharsh (@whysaharsh) June 23, 2021

Fans, many of them were left surprised at this trivia reveal and reacted with hilarious memes and comments. Check out a few ones:

I was today years old to find this— Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) June 23, 2021

We need a movie on this…MCU - Munnabhai cinematic universe — Middleclass Desi (@middleclassdesi) June 23, 2021

Munna Doctor se Shaadi kar sakta hai to Circuit ka Nurse se karna waajib hai na bhai…— Mayukh (@mayukhjsr) June 23, 2021

This deserves appreciation certificate from Raju Hirani— arun p (@arun_6466) June 23, 2021

The user in the comments added that in the scene where Munna is looking at the x-ray ,he speculates that the patient is suffering from lymphosarcoma of the intestine, which is meant as a tribute to yesteryear star Rajesh Khanna’s film Anand as in that movie Khanna suffered from the same disease.

the scene where munna is looking at the x-ray ,he speculates that the patient is suffering from lymphocercoma of the intestine. It is a tribute to the Rajesh Khanna's film Anand as in that movie Khanna suffered from the same disease. pic.twitter.com/Wk5yL6xdxX— Saharsh (@whysaharsh) June 23, 2021

A similar tribute to the Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s film, according to the user was by the name of the paralyzed patient in the film. Anand Benerjee is a combination of the names of Khanna’s character Anand Sehegal and Amitabh’ character Bhaskar Benerjee.

While these can’t be exactly corroborated at this time, but we must say, good eye!

