Citius, Altius, Fortius: How New Noida DM is Winning Social Media while Fighting Covid-19

Gautam Budh Nagar's new District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is not only a hit in containing the spread of COVID-19 in his district but is also a hit on the internet.

The young IAS officer, who recently took charge of COVID-19 containment in the Uttar Pradesh district, has not only been in news for his hands-on approach to fighting the pandemic but also for his timely and active updates on social media to help residents stay abreast of latest developments

On Thursday, days after the nation entered Phase 4 of the national lockdown, the DM took to Twitter once again to share a detailed note with residents of Noida.

"We have entered Lockdown 4.0 I thank each and every one's cooperation during these challenging times," the DM wrote.

He continued that as per relaxation of rules in lockdown 4.0, several economic activities in Noida were now open residents, given they follow certain norms such as wearing masks, regular sanitising and maintaining social distancing.

Suhas LY went on to thank the medical workers as the real coronavirus warriors of the district who have helped raise Noida's recovery rate to 70 percent. He outlined the various testing and home as well as institutional quarantine facilities that the administration had set up at the district level to fight COVID-1.

The DM also informed that the district's cumulative testing numbers had crossed 10,000 and were inching closer toward 5,000 tests per million, which was nearly double the national average.

The DM also went on to boost the morale of residents by stating that the definition of containment zones had been modified with just the tower being contained instead of entire residential societies or complexes being cordoned off. doorstep delivery of essentials has also been assured to these residents of these zones.

The DM signed off the note on a positive high. "Citius, Altius, Fortius," he wrote at the end of the note. The Olympic motto that literally translates to "faster, higher, stronger" is often used to symbolise the exuberance of human life and unity which prevails over tough times.

The spirited letter earned Suhas the respect of residents on Twitter.

While the note itself is going viral on social media with over 2,000 likes in just a few hours, this isn't the only post made by the DM that earned cheer on Twitter. Suhas has been active in posting details about containment zones, information regarding flights and developments at the Delhi-Noida border.

The handle has essentially been acting as a medium of communication between the residents of the district and its administration, as well as the state government.

Suhas, who is a 2007 batch IAS from Uttar Pradesh cadre, has served as the district magistrate of Allahabad, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Hathras, Maharajganj and other regions. He is a trained badminton player and was also awarded the Yash Bharti in 2016, the highest civilian honour of Uttar Pradesh.

The officer took over the Noida office after the former district magistrate, BN Singh, was shunted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in March over lack of preparedness to fight the spread of Covid-19 outbreak under his administration. Singh was sent to the Revenue Board and an inquiry was ordered against him.