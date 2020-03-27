Civet on Kerala Road, Nilgai Outside Noida Mall: Photos of Animals Amid Covid-19 Lockdown Go Viral

As the entire world seems to have gone into lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, planet earth, stressed by the industrial boom, climate change and globalisation, seems to be getting the break it deserved. Pollution levels are low, the ozone layer is healing. But amid all the good news, a barrage of fake news is also coming our way.

Be it the spotting of fish in the clear waters of Venice canals or news of elephants getting drunk in Thailand, fake news has managed to find its way. The latest in the list was the image of a civet spotted on a road in Kerala.





Spotted Malabar civet... A critically endangered mammal not seen until 1990 resurfaces for the first time in calicut town.. seems mother earth is rebooting! #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/oG6Kg8Opoi

— Dón Grieshnak (@DGrieshnak) March 26, 2020

While many claimed that it was the endangered Malabar civet which was last spotted in 1990s, it turned out that the civet was a dehydrated small Indian one.



Most likely a dehydrated and/or unwell small Indian civet. Not a Malabar civet, for sure. Yes, by all means, let’s popularise the public understanding of wildlife on Twitter (and collect likes while we’re at it). But, please let’s popularise a correct understanding of wildlife. pic.twitter.com/5OXyufmkVr — M D Madhusudan (@mdmadhusudan) March 27, 2020



Meanwhile, Ooty is in top trends after images of deers flocking the streets flooded the social media. But it turns out that the image is of Japan and not India.





Not Ooty. This is Japan. This city of Nara always has these. Quite possible at few places due to less traffic the animals start roaming freely. Quite possible we are hearing more bird songs now, vehicle sound less. But not all are true. https://t.co/MSHmtBOCIy

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020

With humans confined to the houses, animals do seem to be getting the much-needed space, but it isn’t as stark as the Internet wants us to believe. Misplaced facts are causing a flurry of fake news on social media.

However, in other news, a Nilgaai (blue bull) was spotted on the streets of Noida this morning outside a shopping mall.