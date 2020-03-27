BUZZ

Civet on Kerala Road, Nilgai Outside Noida Mall: Photos of Animals Amid Covid-19 Lockdown Go Viral

Image of Civet roaming on a road in Kerala.

Be it the spotting of fish in the clear waters of Venice cannals or news of elephants getting drunk in Thailand, fake news has managed to find its way.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
As the entire world seems to have gone into lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, planet earth, stressed by the industrial boom, climate change and globalisation, seems to be getting the break it deserved. Pollution levels are low, the ozone layer is healing. But amid all the good news, a barrage of fake news is also coming our way.

Be it the spotting of fish in the clear waters of Venice canals or news of elephants getting drunk in Thailand, fake news has managed to find its way. The latest in the list was the image of a civet spotted on a road in Kerala.


While many claimed that it was the endangered Malabar civet which was last spotted in 1990s, it turned out that the civet was a dehydrated small Indian one.

Meanwhile, Ooty is in top trends after images of deers flocking the streets flooded the social media. But it turns out that the image is of Japan and not India.


With humans confined to the houses, animals do seem to be getting the much-needed space, but it isn’t as stark as the Internet wants us to believe. Misplaced facts are causing a flurry of fake news on social media.

However, in other news, a Nilgaai (blue bull) was spotted on the streets of Noida this morning outside a shopping mall.

