Civil Aviation Ministry Reminds Passengers the 'Etiquettes of Flying' after Seat Reclining Debate

Image credits: AFP.

'With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps,' Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote on Twitter.

  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Days after a video of an American Airlines passenger repeatedly punching a reclined seat in front of him kicked an international debate, Ministry of Civil Aviation of India issued a guide to "Etiquettes of Flying" on Twitter on Saturday.

"A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don't be inconsiderate of other people's space," read the tweet of Civil Aviation.

Urging passengers to be more "careful" about reclining their seats, the ministry wrote:

"With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps."

Some flyers on Twitter, however, weren't convinced by the Ministry's advice. Reclining seats were meant for reclined, they argued.

While others agreed with the Ministry's take on the seat reclining to some degree.

On February 8, Wendi Williams, a teacher from Virginia Beach, tweeted about her ordeal when she took a flight from New Orleans to Charlotte on January 31. She wrote that a passenger sitting behind her punched the seat several times after Wendi reclined it. To add to it, she also complained about the flight attendant’s response to her troubles.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “He punched my seat about 9 times then I started videoing. The flight attendant didn’t look at the video and took his side. She gave me a passenger disturbance notice & threatened to have me escorted off the plane! My crime was reclining my seat.”

She also pointed out that when the man asked her to straighten the seat so that he could eat, she agreed. However, when she reclined the seat after he was done eating, it resulted in the punches from the co-passenger. As a reaction, Wendi decided to film the complete incident.

On an American Airlines enquiry, Wendi gave information about her flight and seat. She also revealed that she has lost time at work, and took several visits to the doctor.

An American Airlines spokesperson said, “We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31st.” The airlines said that they are looking into the matter.

Here's the viral video from the incident:


