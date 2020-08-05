'Civil Service Was Always My Dream': Former Miss India Finalist Ranks 93 in UPSC Exams

Achieving her dream to become an IAS Officer, Former Miss India finalist, Aishwarya Sheoron, secured 93rd rank in the Civil Service Exam 2019, adding to the success stories of women from different walks of life.

Her success in the modelling world stemmed from Delhi Times Fresh Face 2014, a beauty pageant show, eventually leading her to enter Miss India beauty contest. After becoming one of the top 21 finalists, Aishwariya had established her firm footing in the industry.

However, to manage her modelling career and preparations of exams wasn't an easy task for the 2016 finalist.

"I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here. But it's not that I suddenly generated interest in studies. I was always studious," she told reporters.

Aishwarya was a student of science and also served as the head girl of her school. She was a science student who later got admission in Sri Ram College of Commerce. Daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar, Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion, Karimnagar, she later got admission in Sri Ram College of Commerce.

She always thought of appearing for the civil services to widen the diversity in the family and to ultimately "serve the nation".

"In the army, there are opportunities for women to grow, but it is still very limited. In civil services, there is no limit to what a woman can achieve," she said.

Her success story was also shared by Femina Miss India on Twitter that said, "Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!"

Aishwarya's mother had named her after Bollywood actor and Miss India' 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishing that Sheoron would also grow up to achieve that title.