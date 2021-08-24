Civilians in China Form Human Chain to Rescue Kids Trapped Inside Burning Building

Several videos of civilians carrying out heroic rescue operations have gone viral on social media. Now, a footage from China is doing rounds on social media which features a rescue operation of two children from a burning building. Two girls were trapped on the third floor of a multi-storey building, in Hunan’s Xintian province, which was on fire. In this deadly situation, 6 civilians came to the rescue of the girls. They climbed the grills, that were set along the building’s walls, with bare hands. Soon, the civilians had formed a human ladder and were able to rescue the children.

A video featuring the rescue operation was shared on the internet by ‘Trending in China.’ In the clip, one can see black smoke coming out of the building. The clip was captioned, “Six men climbed the wall with their bare hands to build a human ladder, rescued the children out of the window, and transported them to the ground.”

At the end of the clip, as the second girl was being rescued out of the window, one can see some firefighters near the building.

Watch the full rescue operation here –

Several Facebook users showered praises on the civilians for their heroic acts and presence of mind. However, some questioned the presence of bars on the windows.

Earlier this year in June, a video of a rescue operation from Russia’s Kostroma had gone viral on social media. The clip featured some Samaritans, who displaying some praise-worthy courage, climbed up a drainpipe and saved two children. The building in which the kids were trapped was in the clutches of fire flames.

A man was seen holding the drainpipe with one hand while extending the other to grab the child. The kids were about a metre away from the drainpipe. But the men did not lose hope and rescued both the children.

