Claire the Scottish Deerhound Bags Top Spot at National Dog Show 2020

The winner of the National Dog Show who defeated hundreds of other dogs was a Scottish dog named Claire.

The event organised by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia was slightly scaled down this year. Claire was named best in the show which was scaled down this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported CNN.

Around 600 dogs participated in the show which was hosted on November 14 and 15 and premiered on its television partner NBC. Generally, 2,000 dogs used to participate in the event.

Claire defeated six other dogs who were at the top of their respective groups.

Speaking about why he thinks Claire won the competition, NBC commentator David Frei said that the judges saw the dog doing exactly what it was bred to do. He further said that the dog was built perfectly and has an active gait.

The National Dog Show first happened in 1879. Since 1933, it has been held annually by the club.

There were no spectators allowed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Replacing the live audience, there were cardboard cutouts.

Protocols for protection from coronavirus were also put in place. The report says that people were wearing masks and practiced social distancing.

There was only one official show divided in two days unlike the usual two shows, reported CNN.

Three new dog breeds were also introduced in the National Dog Show 2020, namely the Belgian Laekenois, the Barbet and the Dogo Argentino.

Like the last 20 years, the show was broadcast on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In their statement about the show, NBC said that the show is a beloved tradition and raises money for causes related to dogs while entertaining 65-million pet owning households.

The show was hosted by actor John O'Hurley along with David Frei. The two have co-hosted the dog show together since 2002.