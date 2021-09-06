Class 11 Girl Rows Boat to Reach School as Parts of UP Submerged in Floods

A 15-year-old Uttar Pradesh girl’s unbridled courage and determination has become a source of inspiration for all after her videos went viral where she is seen rowing a boat to school. A class 11 student of Bahrampur area in Gorakhpur, Sandhya Sahani is a true braveheart who refused to give in to the misfortunes arising out of the deluge situation in the state and devised this unique way to ensure she doesn’t miss out on classes.

Sandhya belongs to a family of modest means and her father is a carpenter. She rows a boat 800 metres daily in precarious condition of the Rapti river water to get to her school from her house. Her video which went viral on social media has ensured well-deserved praise from many internet user.

Speaking to media, Sandhya had said that her inspiration are Sarojini Naidu, Indira Gandhi, Kalpana Chawla, PT Usha. She is determined to get a good education in order to help her parents and siblings lead a good life.

Visuals of Sandhya rowing the boat has been widely shared on social media. News agency ANI shared images of her rowing the boat to school and she also informed how she was not able to attend online classes. Sandhya studies in Ayodhya Das Girls Inter College on Bank Road. She crosses the river water to reach Raj Ghat and from there on takes a mini van or tempo to reach her school.

Gorakhpur | Undeterred by floods, class 11 student Sandhya Sahani rows a boat daily to reach her school in Bahrampur."I couldn't take online classes as I didn't have smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat," says Sahani pic.twitter.com/yJzLvcM384 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

“My school was closed for a long period due to Covid-19 lockdown and now we are facing the challenge of flooding in the Rapti. I don’t want to miss any further classes as I don’t take any tuition. I am totally dependent on my school for my studies," she was quoted as saying.

Sandhya’s efforts were also hailed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who praised the youngster’s determination to fight off adversity to gain education.

Sandhya also requested the chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help get an embankment constructed in the area so as to prevent the flood water from causing havoc in the village.

